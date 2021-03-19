NCAA Tournament 2021: Tips for Odds, Over-Under Scores on Friday's Schedule

0 of 4

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

It's time for March Madness to really get underway. While the 2021 NCAA men's basketball tournament began with the First Four matchups Thursday, things kick into high gear Friday with 16 first-round contests.

Drake, UCLA (No. 11 seeds), Texas Southern and Norfolk State (No. 16 seeds) were the winners of this year's First Four games. All four teams are set to return to action Saturday.

Friday's slate will feature several of the top teams in the country, including No. 1 seeds Illinois and Baylor, as well as numerous matchups with upset potential.

With the opening round tipping off soon, Bleacher Report has all your last-minute bracket needs covered:

Bracket Challenge Game – Join the Bleacher Report Group

Start Your 2021 Bracket

Here's a look at Friday's schedule, along with odds and predictions for the games.