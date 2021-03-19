NCAA Tournament 2021: Winners and Losers of First Four

0 of 6

Robert Franklin/Associated Press

The 2021 NCAA tournament is officially underway.

While the first Thursday of March Madness wasn't the usual cornucopia of basketball action we're accustomed to with everything pushed back a day, it did feature some entertaining play-in action to kick off this year's festivities.

Texas Southern kicked off the night with a 60-52 victory over Mount St. Mary's and that ended up being the most lopsided game of the night.

The second game of the night as a 53-52 victory by Drake over Wichita State in a matchup of No. 11 seeds, followed by another one-point game when Norfolk State held on for a 54-53 win over Appalachian State.

The final game of the night between Michigan State and UCLA went to overtime, and after trailing by 11 points at halftime, the Bruins came away with an 86-80 victory to send the Spartans packing.

Let's put a bow on Thursday's action with a a quick rundown of some notable winners and losers.