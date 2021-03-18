    8 Diagnosed with COVID-19 out of 9,100 Tested Ahead of Men's NCAA Tournament

    Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistMarch 18, 2021

    A basketball team walks through a crosswalk to the Indiana Convention Center for the NCAA college basketball tournament, Wednesday, March 17, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
    Darron Cummings/Associated Press

    Eight people tested positive for COVID-19 among the 9,100 tests administered ahead of the 2021 men's NCAA tournament.

    The tests consisted of Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 personnel who will be in Indianapolis and its surrounding areas for the tournament, which begins Thursday. The NCAA previously announced seven positives out of 6,900 tests Wednesday, meaning one person tested positive over the last 24 hours. 

    Oklahoma head coach Lon Kruger announced Wednesday that guard De'Vion Harmon was among those who tested positive, which will keep him out of at least the first and second round.

    Sixty-seven of the 68 teams are in Indianapolis. Virginia, which had to pull out of the ACC tournament due to a positive test, is the lone exception.

    The NCAA announced Wednesday there will be no replacement teams. Louisville would have been the first team in line to play in place of any at-large team unable to participate because of COVID-19 protocols. However, the deadline for team replacement passed on Tuesday, and the opponent of any team unable to compete going forward will advance automatically to the next round.

    Many teams in the field have been affected by the virus throughout the season, either via positive tests themselves or canceled/postponed games. 

