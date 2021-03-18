NIT Tournament 2021: Updated Odds, Bracket Predictions for Thursday

2 of 3

Robert Franklin/Associated Press

It's been more than a decade since NC State and Davidson last faced off in men's college basketball. But when these programs meet, it's typically ended in the same manner: with the Wolfpack emerging victorious.

NC State has won 25 of its past 27 games against Davidson dating back to 1949, although the Wildcats were the winners the last time the programs met in December 2008.

The Wolfpack has been tested more this season, facing some difficult opponents during its ACC schedule. They went 9-8 in conference play but ended the regular season on a five-game winning streak, a stretch that included a victory over Virginia.

But NC State couldn't carry that momentum into the men's ACC tournament, where it lost to Syracuse in the second round. The Wolfpack are consequently making their second NIT appearance in three years and appear motivated to keep their season going.

"From what I've seen from our guys the last couple of days, I see excitement," NC State coach Kevin Keatts said, per Field Level Media (h/t CBS Sports). "I see guys that want to play. We're blessed to be one of 84 teams left to be playing in our season. I think that's important."

Davidson hasn't played since March 6, when it lost to Virginia Commonwealth in the semifinals of the Atlantic 10 tournament. The Wildcats have lost three of their past five games and will be looking to bounce back after a long layoff.

While it should be a competitive game, NC State has proved it can get motivated to play in the NIT before (winning two games in the 2019 tournament) and should have the talent to take down Davidson. Expect the Wolfpack to pull away late and advance to the quarterfinals.

Prediction: NC State 78, Davidson 68