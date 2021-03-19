Ex-Eagles DT Malik Jackson, Browns Reportedly Agree to 1-Year Contract

Derik Hamilton/Associated Press

The Cleveland Browns reportedly added a Pro Bowl presence to the interior of their defensive line when they signed Malik Jackson on Friday, per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot reported Jackson will sign a one-year deal.

The defensive tackle was available because the Philadelphia Eagles released him Wednesday.

The Eagles added Jackson prior to the 2019 campaign, but he never lived up to the high expectations that were in place when he teamed up with Fletcher Cox on the defensive line. He suffered a season-ending foot injury in Week 1 of his first year and then split time with Javon Hargrave on his way to 2.5 sacks in his second year.

The 31-year-old entered the league as a fifth-round pick of the Denver Broncos in 2012 and spent his first four seasons with the AFC West club.

Jackson won a Super Bowl during the 2015 campaign as a key force in the defensive front and was also effective during his three seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars after his time with Denver.

The Tennessee product made the Pro Bowl with Jacksonville in 2017 with a career-best eight sacks and went six straight seasons with the Broncos and Jaguars with at least three sacks.

Pro Football Focus gave him an overall player grade above 71.0 each season from 2013 through 2017, underscoring how consistent he was in the AFC. The mark grew to as much as 80.5 in 2014.

While the Eagles never benefited from that play, the Browns will hope Jackson rediscovers his form following this change of scenery.

He may be on the back end of his prime, but he is a year further removed from his 2019 injury and is a playoff-tested veteran who can help his new team compete in the AFC North.