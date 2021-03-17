Georgia Tech's Moses Wright out for 1st, 2nd Round Games of 2021 NCAA Tournament

Gerry Broome/Associated Press

Georgia Tech forward Moses Wright will miss his team's first-round NCAA Division I men's basketball matchup against Loyola-Chicago on Friday, per Jeff Goodman and Brett McMurphy of Stadium.

Per ESPN's Jeff Borzello, Wright would also miss a potential second-round matchup Sunday against either Illinois or Drexel should the Yellow Jackets win Friday.

No official reason has been given for Wright's absence.

Wright, who played in all 25 of the ACC tournament champion's games this year, paced the team with 17.4 points on 53.0 percent shooting, 8.0 rebounds and 1.6 blocks.

His stellar effort against Florida State in the ACC title game (15 points, eight rebounds, three blocks, two steals) helped the Yellow Jackets pull off an 80-75 upset win.

