Drew McIntyre Defeats Sheamus in No Holds Barred Match at WWE Fastlane 2021

Ahead of his WWE Championship match against Bobby Lashley at WrestleMania 37, Drew McIntyre defeated Sheamus in a No Holds Barred contest at WWE Fastlane on Sunday.

Both men took full advantage of the stipulation to dish out a ton of punishment.

Ultimately, though, McIntyre was the last man standing after connecting with the Claymore Kick.

McIntyre and Sheamus have been at odds for over a month, dating back to The Celtic Warrior turning his back on his former best friend the night after the Royal Rumble.

Since then, they have been at each other's throats, facing each other in a pair of physical, hard-hitting matches on Raw.

McIntyre won the first encounter on the March 1 episode of Raw and then attempted to turn his attention toward Lashley, but Sheamus wasn't done with The Scottish Warrior, as he attacked him backstage and vowed to make his life miserable.

That led to WWE official Adam Pearce granting McIntyre a No Disqualification match against Sheamus on the March 8 edition of the red brand.

Their second bout ended in a draw when they hit each other with steel steps at the same time, rendering both Superstars unconscious and unable to continue.

The following week on Raw, Sheamus somewhat surprisingly shifted his focus toward Lashley, as he attacked the WWE champion while McIntyre was getting beaten down by The Miz.

After McIntyre beat The Miz in a singles match, Sheamus faced Lashley in the main event of Raw. The Celtic Warrior took the fight to Lashley and looked impressive, but he was ultimately unable to knock off The All Mighty.

Sheamus looked to get back on track against McIntyre at Fastlane, but he found himself in a tough spot against an opponent desperate for a win in order to maintain momentum heading into WrestleMania on April 10-11.

McIntyre got the win he needed and likely ended his rivalry with Sheamus in the process, meaning he can now focus on his WrestleMania battle with Lashley and attempting to become a three-time WWE champion.

