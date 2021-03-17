NIT Tournament 2021: Full Bracket, Schedule and Top Championship Contenders

0 of 4

Mark Humphrey/Associated Press

The winner of the NCAA tournament won't be the only men's basketball team in the country to end their season with a victory. There will also be a champion crowned in the National Invitation Tournament, which is set to get underway Wednesday night with a pair of first-round matchups.

Not only is the NIT being held entirely in the Dallas-Fort Worth area this year, but there are only 16 teams in the field, rather than the 32 that it typically features. With a smaller bracket, the tournament only extended at-large bids, rather than automatically inviting regular-season conference champions.

While these 16 teams didn't make it to March Madness, they'll still have an opportunity to play up to four more games before the 2020-21 season is over. Here's a look at the full NIT schedule, followed by a breakdown of some of the top contenders in this year's tournament.