NCAA Tournament 2021: Latest Predictions and Odds for Bracket-Busters

1 of 2

Isaac Brekken/Associated Press

Utah State possesses plenty of experience throughout the court that could test the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the first round.

Neemias Queta, who averages 15.1 points and 10 rebounds per game, is one of the most dominant big men in the field of 68.

The Aggies have surrounded him with plenty of efficient shooters in Brock Miller, Marco Anthony and Rollie Worster, all of whom shoot over 40 percent from the field.

The inside-outside combination should test the Texas Tech defense, and if the Aggies can contain Mac McClung's production, they could spring an upset.

Utah State is currently a +163 (bet $100 to win $163) underdog in its matchup with Texas Tech, and it also carries value to make the Sweet 16 at +600.

Although the Mountain West ended up as a two-bid league, it could have had four teams if the Colorado State Rams and Boise State Broncos hadn't faltered down the stretch.

Utah State went 4-4 in matchups with Colorado State, Boise State and the San Diego State Aztecs. It won three in a row against the Aztecs and Rams in mid-January. In that stretch, Utah State held the two opponents beneath 65 points.

In each of its last four wins, Utah State held opponents under 60 points, and if that defense shows up in Indianapolis, it could lead to a run into the second weekend.

Utah State is at +600 to make the Sweet 16 because it would have to go through the high-powered offense of the Arkansas Razorbacks.

The Aggies showed in their matchups with top opponents that they can lock down on the defensive end. If they find a way to silence Arkansas' guard unit, they could make a Sweet 16 run as a No. 11 seed.

However, Arkansas has been able to pull away from most of its opponents lately. It has a single win by fewer than five points since February 2.

With that in mind, it may be safer just to rely on Utah State's defense in the first round and take a small wager on its Sweet 16 future.

Prediction: Utah State beats Texas Tech, loses in round of 32.