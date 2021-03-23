Breaking Down What Makes WWE WrestleMania So Special

Breaking Down What Makes WWE WrestleMania So SpecialMarch 23, 2021
WrestleMania is a special event. It is truly one of a kind. WWE has crafted its legacy as the defining professional wrestling brand, and no show highlights this more than The Show of Shows.
Each year, WWE brings together the best wrestlers in the company, including many legends, to compete on this one night (or two nights for last year and this year) with a massive audience. Fans from all over the world seek that one opportunity to see a WrestleMania.
While the legacy of WrestleMania has not always led to it standing as WWE's best show year to year, there is no doubt that it is above and beyond its peers in overall legacy. The Grandest Stage of Them All is a goal that so many seek fervently.
As we approach WrestleMania 37, WWE has been scrambling to create a show big enough to convince the world to come back together to watch. With all that has happened in the world, 'Mania is a chance to truly remind everyone of how wrestling can bring people together.
Looking over the legacy of WrestleMania is truly something special. So many of WWE's greatest have been defined by the event.
The following are quotes from wrestlers that have been defined by this vital wrestling event, exploring its legacy over the years. From the legends that defined it to the younger talent that grew into fans because of the event, so many have been touched by this special night.
John Cena: It Is Our March Madness, the Super Bowl
You work so hard and then realize you're in the bracket and then week after week, everything becomes more and more hyped and the energy, the investment, becomes more and more intensified, culminating with WrestleMania. That's why it is our March Madness, the Super Bowl, The Masters, the NBA Championship, the World Series—that it is our version, and has a similar buildup to that.
This quote from John Cena in an interview with ESPN.com's Tim Fiorvanti is the obvious answer to what WrestleMania is, but it is nonetheless an important piece of the puzzle. The Champ headlined the show so many times and felt the energy of that night.
While every wrestling company has its biggest night, this is the only one that every wrestler from every company wants to get to. No show gets this kind of attention. The show is special for absolutely everyone, including the cities that host the event.
WWE works with many major cities that bid for the opportunity to be the location for The Grandest Stage of Them All. It follows a very similar pattern to the NFL's Super Bowl, but it can also have the same excitement and drive that other major sports' championship games carry.
It is a special night that everyone feels coming. What can any wrestler do but sit back in awe of the spectacle. Some of the greatest wrestlers of all time have made their legacy competing on that night.
Hulk Hogan was made at WrestleMania. The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin battled three times at that event in a trilogy that defined both of their careers. Cena was the absolute headline attraction of The Show of Shows for over a decade. It is truly the night that creates and builds legends.
Shawn Michaels: You Sort of Feel and See Where It Goes
With WrestleMania, I did what I basically do with people that I trust and know 'have it,' so to speak. You've got your main points, but everything else you sort of feel, and see where it goes. That's how that one worked. You've got your signposts in the road, you have an idea how to get there, but then you just see how it goes. And we knew we were going to be there for a while.
Shawn Michaels was one of the definitive men to ever step into the ring at WrestleMania. His work every night heightened the perception of a show that was already WWE's pinnacle. He became Mr. WrestleMania through sheer force of will.
The way he talks about it, you can tell that The Heartbreak Kid loved competing on The Grandest Stage of Them All. It gave him the freedom to work with some of the best in the world and just let the action flow between them from start to finish.
While his matches with Undertaker will always be among the greatest of all time, HBK also worked wonderfully with Ric Flair, Kurt Angle, Bret Hart, Razor Ramon, Stone Cold Steve Austin, John Cena and even Vince McMahon.
HBK brought so much to his performances at WrestleMania that it redefined how so many saw wrestling. He influenced an entire generation of wrestlers that are now competing at The Show of Shows.
What made this night so special for Michaels was that he could always let loose. No one got in the way of him stealing the show with many of the best in the world while elevating many unique rivals to a higher level.
Undertaker: At WrestleMania, I'm a Different Animal
At WrestleMania, I'm a different animal.
My rivalries with Shawn Michaels and Triple H are [my favorites]. Those four WrestleManias we had back to back-to-back-to-back was probably my proudest work that I've done.
In an interview with Complex's Mike Destefano, Undertaker talked about what how WrestleMania has defined him and the many ways it shaped his career and love of wrestling. It was the time of the year where The Deadman brought a different energy.
The Streak may be the greatest record in wrestling history, built on the work of Undertaker with everyone he could possibly step in the ring with. The Deadman defined the legacy of The Grandest Stage of Them All with this mystique where he could never lose.
As Randy Orton stated in an interview with Yahoo! Sports, "Taker and 'Mania go hand in hand". No one could take that away from Taker. The magic of WrestleMania will always by synonymous with The Deadman's own aura.
In most interviews these days, the majority of questions are about Taker's WrestleMania legacy. His proudest and most defining moments came at WrestleMania as did his most heartbreaking losses. He competed at the highest level with HBK, HHH, The Viper, Batista, Edge, Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns and so many more.
He took that show more seriously than just about anyone else, and it showed. Each time he came out to the ring, he brought everything to his performance. It was truly spectacular. WrestleMania was his moment, and everyone will forever chase the shadow of The Deadman when competing at 'Mania.
Becky Lynch: I Have Been Obsessing About This... Since I Was 15
I have been obsessing about this. Not just this year but since I was 15 years old wanting to come into WrestleMania. So, it really is the culmination of my entire life’s work. Just as soon as I got hot, I was just strategically planning this. How could I make the story so compelling? How could I get people so invested that they have to see this as the main event because they’re just so invested? Even though it feels like this build has been happening for about 12 years now, I think the blowoff at WrestleMania is perfect.
In an interview with CBS's Chuck Carroll ahead of WrestleMania 35, Becky Lynch explained what it meant to her to be in the main event of that show. It was the culmination of her life's work, an end goal she had dreamed about since she first got into wrestling.
WrestleMania has been around for 37 years, and that means the wrestlers competing now could very well have grown up watching the early editions of the show before it had even become the true spectacle it is today.
These stars watched Hulk Hogan, Bret Hart, Stone Cold Steve Austin, The Rock, Shawn Michaels, The Undertaker, John Cena and more define this event, setting the stage for a new generation of fans to step up to the plate.
When The Man main evented WrestleMania with Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair, it opened a new door for women interested in wrestling that watched this story unfold. They saw that women could main event the biggest event in wrestling.
This is just how special WrestleMania can be. Even though the women had changed the business years back, nothing made more of a lasting impact on the business as Lynch winning the SmackDown and Raw Women's Championship in the main event of The Show of Shows.
Kofi Kingston: You Never Get Used to It
It never gets old. You never get used to it. You’re always amped up when WrestleMania season comes around especially that Sunday when you go out there for your match. I’m always giving 100 percent but somehow you find more to give because it’s WrestleMania and you do things with a little more snap, a little more crisp. The energy of the people energizes the WWE Superstars. It’s a special day for sure.
Kofi Kingston explained in an interview with Dirtfork's Joshua Caudill how special it was to him to be a featured part of WrestleMania, competing for the WWE Championship. On a larger scale, he explained what it meant to him to be able to compete over the past decade on that stage.
This is a night like no other. It is a moment like no other. Kofi spent years fighting for a spot on that card, and each time he got a chance, he overperformed. It was through that sheer perseverance that he earned his opportunity to become world champion for the first time on The Grandest Stage of Them All.
Even though he brought his all every time, he truly felt that energy when he was one of the featured attractions of that night. He was in the co-main event of WrestleMania 35, winning in one of the most important matches in modern WWE.
His victory opened doors just as Becky Lynch's did in the main event. He remains the only African-born wrestler to win the WWE Championship, and he showed the world with a massive spotlight that anyone could make it to the very top with hard work and athletic talent.
It is moments like Kofi's victory that define the legacy of the event in the modern era. It has evolved through so many legacies, but each era adds a fresh element to what makes WrestleMania special.
Shinsuke Nakamura: I Can Show My 100 Percent or More
When [AJ Styles] was in Japan, he needed to adjust, but now he doesn’t need to. For me, this took time to adjust, but now I feel comfortable with the WWE. At WrestleMania, I can show my 100 percent or more.
This quote from Shinsuke Nakamura in an interview with New York Post's Joseph Staszewski came before The Artist's match with Styles at WrestleMania 34, discussing the journey of both men to that moment.
The two had wrestled against one another on one of the biggest stages in wrestling, New Japan Pro-Wrestling's WrestleKingdom, but they had not fought before on American soil. While WK brings its own added pressure, Nakamura could not help but to say that WrestleMania forced him to bring more than his best.
Arguably since his arrival in WWE, fans have not often seen Nakamura at his best. He joined past his prime as a performer, and the quality of his matches would vary based on how much he brought to the table. WrestleMania was his moment to showcase his absolute best, and that was what he planned to do.
This was what The Artist came to WWE to accomplish. He wanted to compete on the highest level, at the biggest event in wrestling. He had always sought this highest of peaks.
It was such a special moment that NJPW legend Hiroshi Tanahashi came out to The Show of Shows and congratulated Nakamura publicly on competing on such a high level.
Cody Rhodes: A Lot of People Ask Us 'What's Your WrestleMania?'
A lot of people ask us, 'What's your WrestleMania? What's your big event?' We've never designated one event as the big event out of our four pay-per-views, but just kind of going with what my gut is feeling and seeing the marketing element, the thematic element, the staging element, I think Revolution may end up being the big one.
In an interview with Newsweek's Tufayel Ahmed, Cody Rhodes discussed what it means to have an event like WrestleMania, a show that big. All Elite Wrestling has only begun to build its legacy, and he considered the idea that AEW Revolution could be that show. It is just not clear yet.
The American Nightmare has experience on that level, competing against many of the best on that stage, including AEW recent signing Paul Wight. He got a chance to also compete against the man he considers the greatest of all time, Rey Mysterio, on The Grandest Stage of Them All.
Now an executive vice president for AEW, he understands that growing the pedigree of one show is important. While the company grows leaps and bounds, it will always be difficult if not impossible to create a show with a legacy near that of WrestleMania.
Each major promotion has tried through: WCW's Starrcade, NJPW's Wrestle Kingdom, TNA/Impact Wrestling's Bound for Glory, ROH's Final Battle. Whether AEW chooses to make Revolution their biggest show or goes with AEW All Out, the company searches for that sense of pure spectacle.
WrestleMania is special. It will continue to be special. WWE seeks to live on forever as a wrestling company, and no legacy will live longer than that of WrestleMania.
Luke Gallows: This Is the Biggest Show on Earth
I think there’s a different energy in the air for all the WWE Superstars heading into WrestleMania, myself included, because this is the biggest show on Earth.
Luke Gallows finally got a chance to compete at WrestleMania again after years away and spoke about it in an interview with Fox Sports' Nick Schwartz. Gallows has always been an honest man that loves talking openly about wrestling.
Even now that he is in Impact Wrestling while also working with AEW, The Good Brother has always felt that respect for the legacy of WrestleMania. It is the night that stars are made and legacies are formed. It is difficult to even comprehend until you are there.
Much like John Cena, he compared it to the Super Bowl, but there's more to the way Gallows framed it. Even for a journeyman that has been everywhere, he still wanted to make clear it is truly the "biggest show on Earth".
At the end of the day, no one wants to miss WrestleMania. That goes especially for those on the WWE roster, but it also includes those that are not. Wrestling companies hold events in the city where WrestleMania is held each year.
Every company wants to feel that spotlight and the energy of that unique crowd. People from around the world come to see this one event, The Show of Shows. They want to know just what WWE will do when the lights are on the brightest of all.
Adam Cole: I Want to Make It There Someday
The last time I went was WrestleMania 24 for Ric Flair's retirement match with WWE. I remember at that point I had been training. I remember going to the show, it was kind of like my senior week and I decided to go to WrestleMania with a couple of buddies. Then a week later, I had my very first match. I remember seeing that WrestleMania and going 'I want to make it there someday, I want to do it'.
Adam Cole opened up about his road to WWE and experience with WrestleMania in an interview with Sportsnews' Brian Fritz. He has become a household name for the NXT Universe and is likely to soon show up at WrestleMania.
At just 31 years old, he has the time to make his own lasting mark at WrestleMania. With his talent, he could certainly do just that. He just needs the right moment as NXT remains the third brand of WWE and often misses out on major WWE events.
Even now, there has to be that fan in the back of Cole's mind, reminding him of that special moment when he saw Shawn Michaels vs. Flair. He saw the end of The Nature Boy's WWE legacy, and he was just beginning his own legacy in the company.
This quote may be something the WWE Universe looks back on in another decade as the beginning of Cole defining WrestleMania in his own way. It is even more another showcase of the legacy WrestleMania has for wrestling as a whole.
Everyone wants to show up and perform at WrestleMania. There is no greater honor. Even NXT's long-time stalwarts have to consider the possibility of getting that chance on The Grandest Stage of Them All.