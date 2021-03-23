Breaking Down What Makes WWE WrestleMania So Special

0 of 9

Credit: WWE.com

WrestleMania is a special event. It is truly one of a kind. WWE has crafted its legacy as the defining professional wrestling brand, and no show highlights this more than The Show of Shows.

Each year, WWE brings together the best wrestlers in the company, including many legends, to compete on this one night (or two nights for last year and this year) with a massive audience. Fans from all over the world seek that one opportunity to see a WrestleMania.

While the legacy of WrestleMania has not always led to it standing as WWE's best show year to year, there is no doubt that it is above and beyond its peers in overall legacy. The Grandest Stage of Them All is a goal that so many seek fervently.

As we approach WrestleMania 37, WWE has been scrambling to create a show big enough to convince the world to come back together to watch. With all that has happened in the world, 'Mania is a chance to truly remind everyone of how wrestling can bring people together.

Looking over the legacy of WrestleMania is truly something special. So many of WWE's greatest have been defined by the event.

The following are quotes from wrestlers that have been defined by this vital wrestling event, exploring its legacy over the years. From the legends that defined it to the younger talent that grew into fans because of the event, so many have been touched by this special night.