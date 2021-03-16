John Collins Rumors: Hawks 'Worried' PF Will Get Max Contract in Free Agency

Butch Dill/Associated Press

Though the Atlanta Hawks look like buyers at this year's trade deadline after jumping back into eighth place in the Eastern Conference, power forward John Collins reportedly could still end up being dealt by the team.

According to ESPN's Tim Bontemps, Collins is likely to command a max contract this offseason after failing to sign an extension last summer. The Hawks would rather try to shop his expiring deal for potential help now rather than deal with the consequences of trying to retain him going forward.

"They're worried he's getting maxed, and they're putting it out there they are willing to pay him if he gets a max but won't be thrilled about it," an unnamed executive in the East told Bontemps. "I think they'd like to buy, but not sure there's a lot to buy or what they buy it with. [Kevin] Huerter and picks, I guess, is the package, but what is that buying you?"

Bontemps noted Collins' $4.1 million salary might not return the type of established player the Hawks need for a playoff run.

Several big names have already changed teams this season, including James Harden heading to the Brooklyn Nets as part of a blockbuster four-team deal and Derrick Rose returning to the New York Knicks from the Detroit Pistons.

Meanwhile, the Cleveland Cavaliers are currently holding Andre Drummond out of games in hopes of dealing him.



Teams will try to pursue other impact players such as Bradley Beal, Zach LaVine and Victor Oladipo ahead of the March 25 deadline, while a young playmaker like Lonzo Ball or veteran role players like JJ Redick, George Hill and P.J. Tucker could all be on the move to help contenders.

