    Sister Jean Cleared to Travel to Loyola-Chicago's 1st-Round NCAA Tournament Game

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistMarch 16, 2021
    Loyola's Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt answers questions during a news conference for the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Friday, March 30, 2018, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
    Brynn Anderson/Associated Press

    When Loyola-Chicago opens the 2021 NCAA men's tournament on Friday, Sister Jean will be in the stands offering support for her team.   

    Per Shannon Ryan of the Chicago Tribune, the school confirmed on Tuesday that Sister Jean will travel to Indianapolis for the tournament:

    Sister Jean became a breakout star three years ago when the Ramblers advanced to the Final Four. The 101-year-old has worked as the chaplain for the school's basketball team since 1994.

    She gave the school permission to use her name and likeness on merchandise in the wake of that tournament run. Her bobbleheads were being sold on eBay for as much as $650. 

    The Ramblers earned a No. 8 seed in the Midwest Region, their best tournament seeding since the 1984-85 season (No. 4). They will play ACC champion Georgia Tech in the Round of 64 on Friday at 4 p.m. ET. 

