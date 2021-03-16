Richard Pitino Reportedly to Be Hired as New Mexico HC After Minnesota Firing

Holly Hart/Associated Press

Richard Pitino is "likely" to become the head coach of the New Mexico men's basketball team, according to ESPN's Jeff Borzello.

Minnesota fired Pitino on Monday night after he spent eight seasons with the Golden Gophers. Should the 38-year-old immediately land on his feet with the Lobos, he'd succeed Paul Weir.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

