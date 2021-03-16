    Richard Pitino Reportedly to Be Hired as New Mexico HC After Minnesota Firing

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistMarch 16, 2021

    Minnesota head coach Richard Pitino gestures on the sideline in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Illinois, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Holly Hart)
    Holly Hart/Associated Press

    Richard Pitino is "likely" to become the head coach of the New Mexico men's basketball team, according to ESPN's Jeff Borzello.

    Minnesota fired Pitino on Monday night after he spent eight seasons with the Golden Gophers. Should the 38-year-old immediately land on his feet with the Lobos, he'd succeed Paul Weir.

                     

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    Related

      Upset Picks for Every Region 👀

      Some of our favorite surprise picks for your bracket ➡️

      Upset Picks for Every Region 👀
      College Basketball logo
      College Basketball

      Upset Picks for Every Region 👀

      Mandela Namaste
      via Bleacher Report

      Join Bleacher Report's Bracket Challenge

      Join Bleacher Report's Bracket Challenge
      College Basketball logo
      College Basketball

      Join Bleacher Report's Bracket Challenge

      NCAA® March Madness® Bracket Challenge
      via NCAA® March Madness® Bracket Challenge

      Need a CBB Team to Root For?

      We got you. If you haven’t kept up with college hoops this year, take our quiz to find a squad to ride with 📲

      Need a CBB Team to Root For?
      College Basketball logo
      College Basketball

      Need a CBB Team to Root For?

      Typeform
      via Typeform

      Buy or Sell Tournament Favorites 🤔

      @JoelReuter takes a closer look at the top 10 contenders to win March Madness 📲

      Buy or Sell Tournament Favorites 🤔
      College Basketball logo
      College Basketball

      Buy or Sell Tournament Favorites 🤔

      Joel Reuter
      via Bleacher Report