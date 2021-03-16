March Madness 2021: Complete Odds and Final Four Picks for NCAA Tournament

0 of 5

Young Kwak/Associated Press

All of the fanfare and tradition around March Madness is fun but, ultimately, the tournament's chief purpose is to whittle the field of 68 down to the Final Four and crown a champion.

The 2020-21 season has forged many contenders with impressive resumes. Gonzaga is undefeated. The Big Ten has four top seeds in Michigan, Illinois, Iowa and Ohio State. Then there's Baylor who made it through the season with just two losses in a competitive Big 12 conference.

The opening days of the tournament are among the most fun in all of sports. The upsets that will occur in the first two rounds and buzzer-beaters will dominate headlines as fans either watch their brackets collapses or shoot to the top of their pools.

But winning the office pool will ultimately come down to getting the Final Four correct. In nearly every scoring format the reward for getting those points far outweighs getting every single 12 over 5 upset in the first round correct.

As we descend into the madness, here's a look at the teams with the best odds to hear One Shining Moment followed by a Final Four pick for each region.