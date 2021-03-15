Sam Darnold Trade Rumors: Seahawks HC 'High' on Jets QB amid Russell Wilson Buzz

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

The Seattle Seahawks will need a contingency plan if they end up trading Russell Wilson, and head coach Pete Carroll is reportedly interested in New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold.

According to Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News, Carroll "has a high opinion" of the USC product and may look to trade for him should Seattle send Wilson elsewhere. Leonard noted the Denver Broncos, Washington Football Team and San Francisco 49ers are other teams that are interested in a potential trade for Darnold.

At this point, Darnold has yet to live up to expectations in the NFL.

New York selected him with the No. 3 overall pick of the 2018 NFL draft, but he has 45 touchdown passes and 39 interceptions in 38 games to go with a 13-25 record as a starter. While the poor record is also a reflection of the lackluster overall talent on the Jets, his play has left much to be desired.

Yet he is just 23 years old and would be surrounded by better offensive weapons in Seattle.

Leonard noted Carroll was also complimentary of Darnold in December.

"I think he's really talented without question," Carroll said. "He's got great throws in him. He's a real quarterback. He sees things. He makes big plays and big throws in difficult situations because of his talent. It's just a matter of time. Sam's going to be a really big-time QB. He's thrown a lot of balls in three years. He's had a lot of experience. It will pay off in the long run."

The long run could be in Seattle depending on how the Wilson situation unfolds.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported in February that the seven-time Pro Bowler would be willing to accept a trade to the Chicago Bears, Dallas Cowboys, Las Vegas Raiders and New Orleans Saints.

Since Dallas has re-signed Dak Prescott, Leonard pointed to the Bears as the team "leading the charge in pursuit of Wilson."

Such a trade could have the ripple effect of sending Darnold to the Seahawks.