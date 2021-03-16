March Madness 2021: Bracket Predictions, Odds, Tips for 1st-Round Day 1 Schedule

0 of 4

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

One of the most excruciating waits in all of sports has to be from the moment the bracket is announced on Selection Sunday to when March Madness actually tips off at the end of the week.

The first round of action in the men's NCAA tournament is set to start on Friday at 12:15 p.m. ET when Florida and Virginia Tech will officially open the round of 64 at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

Days 1 and 2 of the first round are among the most fun in sports. With non-stop action from around noon until the 9:57 p.m. game comes to an end, it's a basketball fan's dream.

From opening statements by the tournament's biggest favorite to the chances of witnessing a buzzer-beating upset, the opening day is must-see TV.

Here's a look at the complete schedule for Day 1 of the NCAA tournament, including the latest odds and tips for taking an early lead in your bracket pool.

