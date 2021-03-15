Report: 6 NCAA Men's Tournament Referees Sent Home Because of COVID-19 Protocols

Nati Harnik/Associated Press

Six officials who were scheduled to work the NCAA men's basketball tournament were reportedly sent home because one tested positive for COVID-19 and the others were in close contact without wearing masks.

Jeff Goodman of Stadium reported the news Monday, noting the officials were granted permission to leave their hotel to get dinner Sunday night because their rooms were not ready and there was not any food, multiple officials said.

However, one of them tested positive for COVID-19 upon returning to the hotel and then tested positive Monday morning. The group that attended the restaurant together was then sent home because of contact tracing.

Goodman noted the NCAA brought 60 officials to Indiana to work the Big Dance compared to the typical 100.

The NCAA is attempting to complete the event after its men's and women's tournaments were canceled last year because of the coronavirus pandemic. As a result, the entire men's tournament will take place in Indiana.

In theory, a controlled environment with less travel will help prevent the virus' spread.

Virginia, Kansas and Duke dropped out of their conference tournaments because of positive COVID-19 tests and contact tracing. The Cavaliers and Jayhawks qualified for the 68-team field.

One of the measures the NCAA took this year was to name four replacement teams should a team in the bracket have to drop out by Tuesday because of COVID-19 concerns. Those teams are Louisville, Colorado State, Saint Louis and Ole Miss.