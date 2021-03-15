    Rockets Trade Rumors: '70%' of NBA Has Called About P.J. Tucker

    Jenna CiccotelliAnalyst IIMarch 15, 2021

    Houston Rockets' P.J. Tucker gestures at an official during an NBA basketball game against the Dallas Mavericks in Dallas, Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
    Tony Gutierrez/Associated Press

    P.J. Tucker may be on his way out of the Houston Rockets organization via a trade. 

    The Athletic's Sam Amick reported Monday that "70 percent of the league" has called about Tucker, who left the team on Friday after the two sides agreed to part ways.  

    Several big names have already changed teams this season, including James Harden heading to the Brooklyn Nets as part of a blockbuster four-team deal and Derrick Rose returning to the New York Knicks from the Detroit Pistons.

    Meanwhile, the Cleveland Cavaliers are currently holding Andre Drummond out of games in hopes of dealing him. 

    Teams will try to pursue other impact players such as Bradley Beal, Zach LaVine and Victor Oladipo ahead of the March 25 deadline, while a young playmaker like Lonzo Ball or veteran role players like JJ Redick and George Hill could be on the move to help contenders.

    For more NBA coverage, check out B/R's fresh landing spots for the league's top trade targets.

         

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    Related

      Knicks Interested in Drummond

      New York has joined the Lakers and Nets as teams interested in the two-time All-Star (Shams)

      Knicks Interested in Drummond
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Knicks Interested in Drummond

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report

      HOU Sets High Price for Tucker

      Nets believed to be out on P.J. Tucker trade with HOU's asking price including a 'young talented player' (Shams)

      HOU Sets High Price for Tucker
      NBA logo
      NBA

      HOU Sets High Price for Tucker

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report

      Report: Celtics May Trade Tristan

      Raptors among potential destinations if Boston trades the veteran big man (Yahoo)

      Report: Celtics May Trade Tristan
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Report: Celtics May Trade Tristan

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report

      3 Most Likely Aaron Gordon Trade Destinations

      Could Gordon be on the move before the deadline? (FanDuel)

      3 Most Likely Aaron Gordon Trade Destinations
      Houston Rockets logo
      Houston Rockets

      3 Most Likely Aaron Gordon Trade Destinations

      The Duel
      via The Duel