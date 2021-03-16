March Madness Bracket 2021: Latest Picks and Odds Advice Before 1st-Round Day 1

2 of 4

Brody Schmidt/Associated Press

If Oklahoma State's shooters weren't frigid to start the Big 12 championship—misfiring on all of their first-half three-point attempts—the Cowboys could be celebrating a conference tournament title and perhaps holding onto a No. 2 seed.

Instead, they fell five points shy of the Texas Longhorns (despite Cade Cunningham's 29-point effort) and wound up underseeded at No. 4. It's not just the draw of Cunningham, the No. 1 pick mocked by B/R's Jonathan Wasserman (and almost every other mock-drafter), though that's obviously a big part. The Cowboys can comfortably think they have the best player on the court every time they hit the hardwood.

But this team has layers to it. Four players averaged between 11.7 and 9.2 points, and the Cowboys claimed the No. 22 spot in KenPom.com's adjusted defensive efficiency rankings.

Liberty won't be an easy out. The Flames are...well, flaming hot, having won 12 straight games—a streak that started in mid-January. Scoring guard Darius McGhee can light it up from anywhere, and he's one of many shot-makers on the roster.

Saying that, Cunningham is a superstar at this level, and he's enough of a difference-maker to break this game open and give the Cowboys a double-digit victory.