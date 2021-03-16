NCAA Tournament 2021 Predictions: Best Upset Picks for Every Men's Region

2 of 8

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

This, of course, assumes Virginia will be ready to go when the first round arrives.

Tony Bennett's squad had to pull out of the ACC tournament due to a positive COVID-19 test and will have to clear all the necessary protocols over the next several days in order to defend its title (for whatever that's even worth nearly two years removed from that storybook run).

While the lack of practice time and awkward preparation sessions will further complicate the team's first-round matchup against Ohio, it would have been a challenge regardless. From Ohio making the Sweet 16 in 2012 to Buffalo's toppling of Arizona in 2018, the MAC has often delivered a champion capable of becoming a Cinderella, and the Bobcats could be the latest in that line.

They nearly beat top-seeded Illinois at the beginning of the season, have won nine of their last 10 despite myriad canceled games breaking that streak into three separate spurts and boast one of this year's chief candidates to get an NBA draft boost in Jason Preston.

After averaging 2.0 points as a high school senior, the point guard has blossomed into one of the nation's best floor generals, averaging 16.6 points, 7.2 assists and 6.8 rebounds as a junior and matching All-American Ayo Dosunmu in that aforementioned nailbiter against Illinois.

With Virginia's defense a notch below its typical world-beating standards, we could see Preston slice and dice his way to victory and etch Ohio's name in the history books once more.