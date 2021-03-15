NCAA Tournament Bracket 2021: Region-by-Region Sleepers, Final Four Predictions

1 of 4

Final Four Prediction: Gonzaga

It will be hard to make a case against Gonzaga reaching the Final Four.

Mark Few's team has arguably the easiest region to work through, and it has nonconference victories over the three other top seeds in the West Region.

The first four rounds could be a national showcase for Gonzaga to prove why it has been the best team in the nation all season.

Gonzaga leads Division I with 92.3 points per game, which is almost six more than the Colgate Raiders in second.

The Bulldogs are also one of six programs to shoot over 50 percent from the field. They shoot 55.1 percent and are one of two NCAA tournament teams among that group. The Loyola Chicago Ramblers are the other.

Jalen Suggs, Corey Kispert and Drew Timme could extend their dominant shooting run in the first few rounds against teams that stumbled into the postseason.

If everything goes right for the Zags, they will not be tested until the Final Four at the earliest.

Sleeper: Ohio

The West Region has a slew of potential sleepers waiting to pounce on Power Five teams.

The Ohio Bobcats could be in the ideal position to make a run to the second weekend because they are coming off a fantastic run at the MAC tournament and have the potential to break down the defensive strengths of the Virginia Cavaliers.

Led by Jason Preston, the Bobcats have five players who average over 10 points per game and they shoot 48.9 percent from the field. Preston and Ben Roderick both shoot above 40 percent from three-point range as well. If Virginia tries to contain Preston, Ohio could turn to Roderick or Ben Vander Plas to knock down a few open shots.

At its best, Ohio will spread the ball around, have a balanced scoring column and put up a large number of points.

The Bobcats eclipsed the 80-point mark in all three MAC tournament games, and it held two of their foes under 70.

If its explosive offense translates to the Big Dance, Ohio could be one of the mid-major teams you fall in love with.