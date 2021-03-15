Jets Rumors: NY Eyes Patriots FA Joe Thuney and Packers FA Corey Linsley

Elise Amendola/Associated Press

The New York Jets are reportedly going to attempt to repair their offensive line.

According to Rich Cimini of ESPN, the team has interest in potentially signing free-agent center Corey Linsley and free-agent guard Joe Thuney this offseason.

The Jets' primary question this offseason hovers around the quarterback position. Will the team stick with Sam Darnold for another season or use the No. 2 overall draft pick to add a promising young QB?

Regardless of the answer, improving the offensive line is vital. The Jets gave up 43 sacks last season (ninth-most in the NFL) and rushed for just 105.2 yards per contest (23rd).

Coming into the offseason, Thuney was ranked as Pro Football Focus' No. 13 available free agent, which noted that he "ranks in the 83rd percentile in overall pass-blocking grade since entering the league, though that drops to the 70th percentile when isolated to true pass sets, showing that there has been some protection for him in the New England scheme."

He's yet to miss a game in his five-year career and would seriously improve the interior of the Jets offensive line.

Ditto for Linsley, PFF's No. 27 overall free agent. PFF noted that Linsley was "outstanding" in pass protection in 2020, "allowing just four pressures on 437 pass-blocking attempts in 2020. He is also a strong run-blocker, ranking in the 84th percentile in the percentage of positively graded blocks and the 85th percentile when it comes to avoiding negatives."

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Either player would be a strong upgrade for the Jets. Adding both would really solidify the offensive line, albeit at a high cost. But while the focus remains on the future of the quarterback position in New York, reinforcing the offensive line is almost as important.