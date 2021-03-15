Final Four Predictions 2021: Picks, Best Odds to Win National Championship

0 of 4

It should come as no surprise that the Gonzaga Bulldogs are the favorites in every NCAA men's basketball tournament category.

Mark Few's team has the shortest odds to win the national championship (+205; bet $100 to win $205) and reach the final four (-230), and its path to the national semifinals appears to be fairly easy compared to those of the other No. 1 seeds.

The three other top seeds could face some difficulty joining Gonzaga in the Final Four since some potentially tricky matchups await the Baylor Bears, Illinois Fighting Illini and Michigan Wolverines.

Although Illinois will be one of the favorite non-Gonzaga selections to win it all, it faces the most difficult run to the Final Four, with challenging matchups expected to begin in the round of 32.

While all of the No. 1 seeds could be intriguing Final Four and title picks, other programs must be considered since multiple top seeds landed in the national semifinals in just three of the past 10 years.

