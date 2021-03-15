NCAA Tournament 2021: National Championship Odds and Dark-Horse Contenders

2 of 4

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

Oddsmakers are sending a big hint here. Yes, the Huskies are seeded seventh in the East, but they have the same championship odds as No. 4 seeds Florida State and Oklahoma State.

That's because UConn's credentials are stronger than they look on paper. They have one of the tournament's most ignitable scorers in sophomore guard James Bouknight, mocked as the ninth overall pick by B/R's Jonathan Wasserman. But the Huskies didn't have Bouknight for an eight-game stretch while he recovered from elbow surgery, and that's predictably when they encountered their most turbulence.

"Throw out the eight games played without James Bouknight and Connecticut is a borderline Top 10 team," B/R's Kerry Miller wrote. "And, yes, it's fair to throw those games out, because outside maybe Cade Cunningham and Luka Garza, Bouknight is the most impactful player in the country."

With Bouknight, the Huskies went 11-3, losing only to Creighton and Villanova, both No. 5 seeds. KenPom.com puts UConn 16th overall with top-25 efficiency rankings on offense and defense.

This offense lacks consistency behind Bouknight, which shrinks their margin for error when he's less than magical. But he's as good of a bet as anyone to go on a Kemba Walker-like torrid run that takes his team to the title.