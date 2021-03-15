NCAA Bracket 2021: Smart Predictions for Round 1's Most Intriguing Matchups

0 of 3

Gerry Broome/Associated Press

The North Carolina Tar Heels did not have the best season by their high standards, but they still managed to reach the NCAA men's basketball tournament, which is something their biggest rival, the Duke Blue Devils, can't brag about.

Roy Williams' team earned an intriguing draw in the South Region against the Wisconsin Badgers. Greg Gard's squad carries a good amount of experience, but it fell apart toward the end of the regular season. If the Badgers rediscover a bit of the form that led them to a 7-3 start in the Big Ten, they could challenge the Tar Heels, especially on the boards through Micah Potter and Nate Reuvers.

The Syracuse Orange are another traditional men's basketball power locked into a lower seed, and some were shocked they did not end up in the First Four. Jim Boeheim's zone defense has given countless teams trouble in previous men's NCAA tournaments, but the San Diego State Aztecs could be well equipped to handle it since they have one of the most experienced backcourts in the field of 68.

The Georgetown Hoyas are also a historic program, but they have not achieved as much success of late as UNC and Syracuse. Patrick Ewing's side could be viewed as a dangerous No. 12 seed, but it faces a tough matchup with the Colorado Buffaloes, who were one win short of taking the Pac-12 tournament.

