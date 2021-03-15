    Report: Micah Shrewsberry to Sign Contract to Be HC for Penn State Basketball

    Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistMarch 15, 2021

    Boston Celtics assistant coach Micah Shrewsberry gestures to players during the second quarter of an NBA basketball game in Boston, Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
    Charles Krupa/Associated Press

    Penn State is reportedly hiring Purdue assistant Micah Shrewsberry as its next head men's basketball coach.

    Jeff Goodman of Stadium reported Shrewsberry will replace Pat Chambers as the Nittany Lions' full-time coach. Chambers resigned amid an internal investigation into his conduct before the 2020-21 season and was replaced by Jim Ferry on an interim basis.

    The Lions went 11-14 in Ferry's lone season at the helm.

           

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

