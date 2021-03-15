Report: Micah Shrewsberry to Sign Contract to Be HC for Penn State Basketball

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

Penn State is reportedly hiring Purdue assistant Micah Shrewsberry as its next head men's basketball coach.

Jeff Goodman of Stadium reported Shrewsberry will replace Pat Chambers as the Nittany Lions' full-time coach. Chambers resigned amid an internal investigation into his conduct before the 2020-21 season and was replaced by Jim Ferry on an interim basis.

The Lions went 11-14 in Ferry's lone season at the helm.

