NCAA Basketball Tournament 2021: Predictions for Bracket-Busting Sleeper Teams

Poor Illinois.

The Fighting Illini were dominant throughout the season, won the Big Ten tournament for the best conference in the country and earned a No. 1 seed in the Big Dance. Then they were rewarded with a potential second-round matchup with Loyola-Chicago.

The Ramblers were the most underseeded team in the entire field at No. 8 in the Midwest Region.

They finished No. 9 in the country in Ken Pomeroy's pace-adjusted rankings behind the No. 1 defense. They will need that stout defense in the first round against ACC tournament champion Georgia Tech and especially in a possible showdown with Ayo Dosunmu on the outside and Kofi Cockburn on the inside against Illinois.

This is also old hat for Loyola-Chicago considering head coach Porter Moser and star player Cameron Krutwig were there for the 2018 Final Four run.

Krutwig can pull Cockburn away from the rim by running the offense from the high elbow, which should open more of the lane for cuts and help the Ramblers on the offensive glass. Actually beating the loaded Fighting Illini will be a tall task, but Loyola-Chicago is talented enough to shock the world.