Final Four Predictions 2021: Early Projections Following NCAA Bracket Release

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

No team other than Gonzaga is hotter than Illinois—winners of 14 of its last 15, topping Iowa (twice), Wisconsin (twice), Michigan and Ohio State (twice) during the run—but it could face a major challenge as soon as the second round, when the defensively stout Loyola Chicago might await (first in the nation in defensive efficiency, per KenPom.com).

Oh, and then that Cunningham fella—you know, the potential first overall pick in the 2021 NBA draft—might be awaiting in the Sweet 16.

The bottom of that bracket is dangerous too. West Virginia can play with anyone and was one of the few teams to keep things close with Gonzaga (87-82 loss). It also boasts wins over Oklahoma State, Texas Tech (twice) and Texas.

And then there's No. 2 Houston, excellent on both ends of the floor (eighth in adjusted offense, 16th in adjusted defense). Quentin Grimes (17.9 PPG) is the real deal.

Illinois has a potentially brutal path to the Final Four, and yet there isn't one team that leaps out of this bracket and looks likely to end its hot run. If the Fighting Illini get past Cunningham and Oklahoma State—or if the Cowboys don't survive Liberty or a potential second-round matchup with Tennessee—it's hard to imagine Illinois being stopped in this region.

Prediction: Illinois