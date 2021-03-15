NCAA Tournament Bracket 2021: Early Championship Odds, Predictions for Top Seeds

2 of 4

Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

The Michigan Wolverines might not have won the Big Ten tournament, but they captured the conference regular-season title and earned a No. 1 seed for their efforts.

But head coach Juwan Howard's team might be the first No. 1 seed to fall.

For starters, Michigan is grappling with the loss of senior forward Isaiah Livers, who is out indefinitely with a stress injury in his right foot. Livers was Michigan's second-leading scorer (13.1 points) during the season, also averaging 6.0 rebounds and shooting 43.1 percent from beyond the arc on 5.0 attempts per game.

Secondly, the Wolverines could have a brutal matchup awaiting them in the second round.

Michigan will face the winner of the 8-9 game between LSU and St. Bonaventure in the East region. The Tigers are a talented team, especially on the offensive end of the floor. Meanwhile, the Bonnies won the Atlantic 10 tournament after winning the regular-season title.

Both teams could pose issues for the Wolverines. The Tigers were the eighth-highest-scoring team in the country. They are tremendously athletic, and the likes of Javonte Smart and Darius Days are absolute snipers.

Conversely, St. Bonaventure had the fourth-best-scoring defense in the nation. Mark Schmidt's team grinds down opponents and controls the boards, with guys such as Kyle Lofton, Jaren Holmes and Jalen Adaway capable of creating offense.

The Wolverines are still one of the best teams in the country. But the loss of Livers robs them of an important scorer and shot creator. Pair that with a couple tough potential opponents in LSU and St. Bonaventure, and Michigan could be susceptible to an early upset.