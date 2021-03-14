NCAA Tournament 2021 Odds: Gonzaga, Baylor, Michigan Headline Early Favorites

Young Kwak/Associated Press

Unbeaten Gonzaga is the slight betting favorite in the 2021 NCAA men's basketball tournament.

The Zags are +215 (bet $100 to win $215) at DraftKings Sportsbook, with Baylor (+250) following closely behind. Illinois (+650) and Michigan (+700) round out the No. 1 seeds in the 68-team bracket.

