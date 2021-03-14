    NCAA Tournament 2021 Odds: Gonzaga, Baylor, Michigan Headline Early Favorites

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistMarch 15, 2021

    Gonzaga guard Jalen Suggs (1), forward Drew Timme (2) and guard Andrew Nembhard (3) prepare to defend during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against BYU in Spokane, Wash., Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
    Young Kwak/Associated Press

    Unbeaten Gonzaga is the slight betting favorite in the 2021 NCAA men's basketball tournament.

    The Zags are +215 (bet $100 to win $215) at DraftKings Sportsbook, with Baylor (+250) following closely behind. Illinois (+650) and Michigan (+700) round out the No. 1 seeds in the 68-team bracket.

