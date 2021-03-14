NCAA Bracket 2021: Complete Guide to East RegionMarch 15, 2021
NCAA Bracket 2021: Complete Guide to East Region
The East Region of the NCAA men's tournament is set and some potentially intriguing matchups could be on tap.
Two of college basketball’s historically elite teams will be forced to play their way into the field of 64. A historic basketball coach is trying to bust some brackets as the coach of a mid-major and Alabama is trying to prove it’s no longer just a football school.
Alabama is a two-seed with the Crimson Tide getting edged by Michigan for the No. 1 overall seed in the region. But No. 3 Texas poses a threat after winning the Big 12 Conference tournament.
But that’s not to discount No. 4 Florida State. The Seminoles have a potential lottery pick in Scottie Barnes.
But this wouldn’t be March without an upset, and Georgetown pulled off a massive upset winning the Big East tournament. An eight-seed in the conference tournament, Georgetown became the highest seed to win the conference since UConn did it as a No. 9 seed in 2011. The Huskies used that performance to run through the NCAA tournament and win The Big Dance. Can Georgetown pull off a similar feat?
Here is everything you need to know about the East Region.
1st-Round Schedule, and TV Info
All first-round games in the East Region will be played on Saturday, March 20. Game times are in ET
Saturday (First Round)
No. 5 Colorado vs. No. 12 Georgetown, 12:15pm, CBS
No. 4 Florida State vs. No. 13 UNC Greensboro, 12:45pm, truTV
No. 8 LSU vs. No. 9 St. Bonaventure, 1:45pm, TNT
No. 1 Michigan vs. No. 16 Mount St. Mary's / Texas Southern, 3:00pm, CBS
No. 2 Alabama vs. No. 15 Iona, 4:00pm, TBS
No. 7 UConn vs. No. 10 Maryland, 7:10pm, CBS
No. 6 BYU vs. No. 11 Michigan State / UCLA, 9:40pm, CBS
No. 3 Texas vs. No. 14 Abilene Christian, 9:50pm, truTV
Must-See Games
No. 8 LSU vs. No. 9 St. Bonaventure
If the scuffle between the LSU coaching staff and the Alabama coaching staff before the championship game of the SEC tournament was any indication of what’s to come, then it’s safe to expect some fireworks from the Tigers. LSU took Alabama to the wire in Sunday’s finale. They wouldn’t meet the Crimson Tide again until the Final Four, but a tough St. Bonaventure team would be the first step toward an exciting rematch.
No. 11 UCLA vs. No. 11 Michigan State
It’s not often you see two power conference teams like these in the First Four but the Spartans snuck into the tournament after a dismal season and the Bruins ended the season in a freefall, losing four straight. Michigan State had some big wins down the stretch, including against No. 2 Michigan in the final game of the regular season, but they went 1-and-out in the Big Ten tournament, which is what likely relegated them to a play-in game.
No. 2 Alabama vs. No. 15 Iona
Only eight times in history has a 15-seed defeated a two-seed. The Crimson Tide doesn’t seem poised for an upset. Alabama is looking like a juggernaut coming into the tournament, but Iona is hot after winning the MAAC tournament as the ninth-seeded team and the Gaels are helmed by Rick Pitino, who knows a thing or two about coaching in March.
Top Storylines
Pitino is back in the tourney for the first time since 2017, when he was forced to resign from Louisville after a pay-for-play scandal. In his first season with the Gaels, the program was forced to shut down twice, including once for a 51-day stretch because of COVID-19. This matchup against Alabama is a battle of the old guard with Pitino and one of the more prominent up-and-coming coaches in Nate Oates.
Georgetown earned a big by winning the Big East tournament and it marks the Hoyas’ first trip since 2015. Patrick Ewing is trying to restore the once-historic program to its former glory.
A shouting match between Michigan coach Juwan Howard and Maryland’s Mark Turgeon broke out before their Big Ten Conference tournament game over the weekend. LSU head coach Will Wade and the Alabama staff had a skirmish before their championship game. This edition of the Big Dance will lack some action without packed crowds, cheerleaders and bands, so maybe the coaches will supply the theatrics this year.
Stars to Watch
Scottie Barnes, Florida State
Florida State’s freshman power-forward-turned-guard idolized Magic Johnson as a kid, despite the fact that the former Los Angeles Lakers great was way before his time. In true Gen Z fashion, he used social media to look up highlights. They play different positions, but Barnes likes the way the 12-time NBA All-Star and three-time MVP always played with visible passion and excitement. The 6’9” Barnes is so versatile he can play 1-5, which makes him exceptionally tough to guard.
James Bouknight, UConn
The 6’5” shooting guard is electric but his health has also been questioned. Bouknight has had issues with cramping on a few occasions and he had an elbow injury that required surgery in January. The Huskies need him if they have any hope of making a deep run.
Andrew Jones, Texas
The Longhorns’ leading scorer hit a game-winning three-pointer to give Texas the win over West Virginia on Jan. 9, three years to the day coach Shaka Smart informed the team the guard had been diagnosed with leukemia. A redshirt-junior, he’s part of Texas’ experienced core.
Favorites to Fall
Michigan showed its vulnerability in recent weeks with losses to No. 4 Illinois, Michigan State and No. 9 Ohio State. The Wolverines might shoot a lot of threes (7.7 made per game) but they allow a lot of them as well (6.6 per game).
You could make the same vulnerability argument about Florida State. The Seminoles fell to Georgia Tech in the ACC tournament and coach Leonard Hamilton said they seemed unsure of themselves at times. Heavy defense forced Florida State into bad turnovers, which has been a problem in past games.
Most Likely Cinderella
Georgetown is the favorite to be a bracket buster out of the East. The beginning of their March story was the stuff of fairytales: Patrick Ewing returned to the place where he had his best years, Madison Square Garden, and led his underdog squad to a Big East title underneath the jersey bearing his number in the rafters. Reaching a Final Four would be a fitting storybook ending.
Who Makes the Sweet 16?
No. 1 Michigan
One of the most accurate three-point shooting teams in Division I, the Wolverines have four guys who are threats from long range. On the opposite end, Michigan doesn’t give up a lot of points in the paint. This team knows how to protect the rim.
No. 4 Florida State
The Seminoles have a very balanced attack led by M.J. Walker, RaiQuan Gray and Scottie Barnes. They tied a program record with four straight NCAA tournament bids this year and they have excellent coaching from Hamilton.
No. 2 Alabama
Alabama throws up a lot of threes, more than any other team in the tournament. Junior forward Herb Jones is tough and versatile. The Crimson Tide had a case for a top seed but Michigan being in the ultra-deep Big Ten gave the Wolverines an edge.
No. 11 Michigan State
The Spartans proved they can beat bigtime opponents and they did so at the right time of the season. Rarely do the top four seeds all advance and Michigan State could be the First Four team that ruins some brackets.
The Elite Eight Matchup Will Be…
No. 2 Alabama vs. No. 4 Florida State
These two teams have the fewest question marks. Florida State and Alabama, two schools known primarily for football, have built their basketball programs up to a point where they seem ready for prominence.
It’s a strange year without teams like Kentucky and Duke in the postseason, but these two teams are ready to knock the historic elites off their throne. It’s a new era in college basketball and these two teams are ushering it in.
And the Final Four Team Is…
No. 2 Alabama
Tuscaloosa is already known as Title Town, due in large part to the football team, but the basketball program could soon become a powerhouse program as well.
Jones, a local out of Hale County, Alabama who was named the SEC’s defensive player of the year, has a chance to become a home-state hero. He got big stops against LSU late in the game to help secure the win for the Crimson Tide and Jahvon Quinerly, a transfer from Villanova, showed his big-game abilities in the SEC tournament and was rewarded with the MVP award.
If all goes according to plan, Alabama will have us all saying Roll Tide all the way through March and into April.