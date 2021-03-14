NCAA Bracket 2021: Complete Guide to East Region

0 of 9

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

The East Region of the NCAA men's tournament is set and some potentially intriguing matchups could be on tap.

Two of college basketball’s historically elite teams will be forced to play their way into the field of 64. A historic basketball coach is trying to bust some brackets as the coach of a mid-major and Alabama is trying to prove it’s no longer just a football school.

Alabama is a two-seed with the Crimson Tide getting edged by Michigan for the No. 1 overall seed in the region. But No. 3 Texas poses a threat after winning the Big 12 Conference tournament.

But that’s not to discount No. 4 Florida State. The Seminoles have a potential lottery pick in Scottie Barnes.

But this wouldn’t be March without an upset, and Georgetown pulled off a massive upset winning the Big East tournament. An eight-seed in the conference tournament, Georgetown became the highest seed to win the conference since UConn did it as a No. 9 seed in 2011. The Huskies used that performance to run through the NCAA tournament and win The Big Dance. Can Georgetown pull off a similar feat?

Here is everything you need to know about the East Region.