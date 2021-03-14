NCAA Bracket 2021: Highlighting Favorites and Cinderella Teams for March Madness

1 of 2

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

Gonzaga

Gonzaga resided at the top of the AP Top 25 for most of the season, and it could finish there in April.

The No. 1 overall seed earned a handful of favorable matchups in the West region, starting with a potential second-round meeting against either the No. 8 Oklahoma Sooners or No. 9 Missouri Tigers.

Oklahoma and Missouri both struggled down the stretch and could be easily beatable in the round of 32.

Virginia and Kansas could both have questions about available players after positive COVID-19 tests took them out of their respective conference tournaments.

The toughest test in the West for Gonzaga will be the Iowa Hawkeyes, but the Bulldogs wracked up 99 points on the Big Ten side on December 19.

Gonzaga has rarely faced a slip-up with its trio of National Player of the Year candidates running the offensive show.

Jalen Suggs, Corey Kispert and Drew Timme are a hard-to-beat trio. All of them average over 14 points per game and shoot over 50 percent from the field.

No opponent has been able to slow down Gonzaga for 20 minutes, yet alone 40 minutes, so unless the Zags have an uncharacteristic performance, they appear to be on a straight path for the Final Four.

Illinois

Illinois will be one of the most popular non-Gonzaga selections to win the NCAA tournament.

Brad Underwood's team enters the Big Dance on a seven-game winning streak with five victories over Top 25 teams in the Big Ten.

Ayo Dosunmu and Kofi Cockburn are an unstoppable inside-outside duo and the Illini's role players have developed into consistent contributors over the last few weeks.

Andre Curbelo, Trent Frazier and Adam Miller provide depth behind Dosunmu, who averages 20.9 points per game, and they could be the keys to getting through some tough matchups.

The first test will come in the round of 32 against either the No. 8 Loyola Chicago Ramblers or No. 9 Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.

If Loyola is the second-round foe, Cockburn could be occupied by Cameron Krutwig and the guards may have to take over.

Illinois could face a even tougher Sweet 16 matchup with the No. 4 Oklahoma State Cowboys, but the deep backcourt could help absorb whatever Cade Cunningham and Avery Anderson throw at them.

The Illini's experience in winning close games against the nation's best teams should give them the advantage in those matchups and push them toward the Final Four.