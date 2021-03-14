NCAA Bracket 2021: Complete Guide to South RegionMarch 15, 2021
NCAA Bracket 2021: Complete Guide to South Region
It was a season unlike any other, but we have made it to March Madness with Selection Sunday and the official announcement of this year's NCAA Tournament bracket.
There are some big-name programs in the South region—Florida, North Carolina, Ohio State, Villanova—as well as some schools casual fans don't normally associate with the tournament.
It's tough to make any concrete predictions given all the inconsistencies in these teams' schedules, but here is the complete breakdown of the South region.
First-Round Schedule and TV Info
No. 1 Baylor vs. No. 16 Hartford
No. 2 Ohio State vs. No. 15 Oral Roberts
No. 3 Arkansas vs. No. 14 Colgate
No. 4 Purdue vs. No. 13 North Texas
No. 5 Villanova vs. No. 12 Winthrop
No. 6 Texas Tech vs. No. 11 Utah State
No. 7 Florida vs. No. 10 Virginia Tech
No. 8 North Carolina vs. No. 9 Wisconsin
Game times and TV info to be added when available
Must-See Games
No. 3 Arkansas vs. No. 14 Colgate
Among analysts, Colgate has already been singled out as the team most shafted by the selection committee. They finished the season ranked ahead of Arkansas in NET, yet this was their first-round draw.
All of that to say, this isn't a typical 3-14 matchup. If there's a game in the first round that could see a major upset, and the winning team is actually good enough to make a real run instead of just being a fun tournament story, it's this one.
No. 8 North Carolina vs. No. 9 Wisconsin
In the middle of the bracket sits this matchup between two major programs vying for an opportunity to (likely) face the top-seeded Baylor in the first round. The Tar Heels finished the regular season strong and did well in the ACC tournament but still wound up at No. 8.
The Badgers team they face has been inconsistent, but these are two relatively evenly matched teams on paper, each of whom would present a unique challenge to Baylor in the second round. This could be one of the games that upsets a lot of brackets.
Top Storylines
Can Baylor capitalize on unprecedented No. 1 seed?
Baylor made their first NCAA Tournament 75 years ago. They have made it 11 times since, leading into this year's selection. In that time, they have never been a No. 1 seed—until now.
That doesn't mean their path will be easy. This side of the bracket is loaded, and they'll face either North Carolina or Wisconsin in the second round. It's no guarantee that they even make it to the Sweet Sixteen.
Since the tournament expanded to 64 teams, Baylor has made four Sweet Sixteens and two Elite Eights, but never a Final Four. As the top overall seed, this is their best opportunity ever to break that drought, but their route will be tough.
Will North Carolina overcome a bad draw?
A great finish to the season saw North Carolina rewarded with a No. 8 seed—and a potential matchup with Baylor in the second round.
Since winning the national title in 2017, the Tar Heels have failed to make it back to the Elite Eight in subsequent years. They lost in the second round in 2018 and made it to the Sweet Sixteen in 2019. This year, they have a path that's difficult but not impossible. As one of the bigger-name programs in the tournament, they'll be worth keeping an eye on.
Players to Watch
Moses Moody, SG, Arkansas
Moody is largely responsible for Arkansas' surprising success this season. He's had a terrific freshman season, developing into one of the country's most reliable sharpshooters. He's already established himself as a first-round-level talent in the upcoming NBA Draft; a strong tournament run would only help his stock.
Tre' Mann, PG, Florida
Mann has carried the Gators this far, and gotten buzz as one of the country's most improved players throughout the season. His 22-point performance against Vanderbilt in the SEC Tournament was particularly impressive. Florida will need a lot more than that out of him over the next three weeks if they're going to make a run as a No. 7 seed.
Terrence Shannon Jr., SG, Texas Tech
Shannon has improved greatly as a shooter from his first to second season, shooting 34.6 percent from beyond the arc as a sophomore. That was his biggest question mark heading into the season, and he's answered that skepticism with an improved overall game. Continuing that improvement will be key to any potential run from Texas Tech.
Favorites Most Likely to Fall
No. 3 Arkansas
Arkansas is a good team, but they drew one of the most dangerous low seeds in recent memory in No. 14 Colgate. Colgate actually ranked ahead of Arkansas in the end-of-season NET rankings (No. 9 vs. No. 14). As one of the most consistent all-around teams in the country this year, the Razorbacks come into this game favored, but the buzz around Colgate being under-seeded could be reason to worry.
No. 5 Villanova
Villanova was looking like a Final Four-caliber team before it lost senior guard Collin Gillespie to a knee injury. In the tough tournament field, that's likely going to be too big a loss to overcome. Their offense is still good, but their defense has gotten considerably worse. They have first- or second-round exit written all over them.
Most Likely Cinderella
No. 14 Colgate
Colgate has been underestimated because of how few games they played this season, and their weak strength of schedule is a concern. But the Raiders have ranked well in NET all year, finishing the season at No. 9 in the rankings. It's a bit of a surprise, then, that they were seeded this low in the tournament.
We'll find out if they're really as good as their regular-season rankings suggest, but it's hard to look at how they ran through their regular-season schedule and think that even as a low seed facing a good Arkansas team, it's a foregone conclusion that they'll just roll over in the first round.
Who Will Make the Sweet 16?
No. 2 Ohio State
The Buckeyes have one of the best offenses in the country, which should be enough to get them this far, despite their defensive concerns.
No. 6 Texas Tech
If an Ohio State-Texas Tech matchup in the Elite Eight happens, it will be a battle of offense vs. defense—the Red Raiders are still incredibly annoying to face.
No. 4 Purdue
Starting center Trevion Williams has had an outstanding sophomore season. He's their only reliable scorer, but he's good enough to get them into the Sweet Sixteen given their draw in the tournament.
No. 8 North Carolina
Carolina got unlucky with their seed pitting them against top-seeded Baylor in the second round, but their defense is good enough to overcome that—and maybe take them further.
The Elite Eight Matchup Will Be...
No. 2 Ohio State vs. No. 8 North Carolina
While Texas Tech's defense is still very good, it's not at the same level as it was two years ago. Ohio State's offense is going to be enough to get past them to set up a Sweet Sixteen showdown with North Carolina.
The Tar Heels are already a trendy pick in the second round to upset Baylor, and if they do that, there's no reason to think they can't also knock off Purdue in the Sweet Sixteen to set up an Elite Eight run as a No. 8 seed.
Both of these teams have been inconsistent this season, but inconsistency in this unprecedented year can be overlooked more than it can most years. The matchups are aligning for these two teams to make it here.
And the Final Four Team Is...
No. 2 Ohio State
In the end, the Buckeyes' offense can be counted on more than the Tar Heels', and that's going to enough to get them into the Final Four.
Ohio State seemed destined to be a No. 1 seed until the very end of the season, when they went on a losing skid. Projecting them to go this far in the tournament is a leap of faith that the team they were for most of the year is more representative of what they really are than the team they've been recently.
If there's ever a time to get right, it's now.