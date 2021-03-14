NCAA Bracket 2021: Complete Guide to South Region

2 of 9

No. 3 Arkansas vs. No. 14 Colgate

Among analysts, Colgate has already been singled out as the team most shafted by the selection committee. They finished the season ranked ahead of Arkansas in NET, yet this was their first-round draw.

All of that to say, this isn't a typical 3-14 matchup. If there's a game in the first round that could see a major upset, and the winning team is actually good enough to make a real run instead of just being a fun tournament story, it's this one.

No. 8 North Carolina vs. No. 9 Wisconsin

In the middle of the bracket sits this matchup between two major programs vying for an opportunity to (likely) face the top-seeded Baylor in the first round. The Tar Heels finished the regular season strong and did well in the ACC tournament but still wound up at No. 8.

The Badgers team they face has been inconsistent, but these are two relatively evenly matched teams on paper, each of whom would present a unique challenge to Baylor in the second round. This could be one of the games that upsets a lot of brackets.