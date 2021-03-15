NCAA Tournament 2021: The Biggest Potential Cinderella Teams in the Field of 68

0 of 6

Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

Before Stephen Curry was a household name, he was busting brackets with the Davidson Wildcats in 2008. That remarkable run to the NCAA men's basketball tournament's Elite Eight came just two years after the George Mason Patriots' own Cinderella run to the Final Four.

Brad Stevens took back-to-back Butler squads to the title game, losing the 2010 contest on a half-court miss by Gordon Hayward. Stevens was rewarded for his success by the Boston Celtics, who hired him as head coach in 2013.

Everyone loves a good Cinderella story, and with the margin for error so thin in a 68-team, single-elimination gauntlet, the NCAA tournament is primed for them.

Who could forget Ron Hunter, the coach of Georgia State, falling off his chair in celebration during the Panthers' upset over No. 3 seed Baylor in the 2015 tournament? Hunter was using a rolling stool after rupturing his Achilles tendon during the team's Sun Belt Conference championship celebration, and the images of him rolling through the hallways and out to the sidelines provided more than one shining moment.

The Panthers may not have made a deep run, but that doesn't mean we won't root for other double-digit seeds to make it to the end.

The potential for busted brackets seems higher than usual this season with so many COVID-19 pauses. There were two big Saturday surprises with Oregon State winning the Pac-12 tournament and Georgetown winning the Big East. Some teams have played mostly conference schedules and others haven't played full schedules, so it's time to see if some mid-major magic is in store for 2021.