Report: Shaq Lawson Traded to Texans from Dolphins for Benardrick McKinney

Report: Shaq Lawson Traded to Texans from Dolphins for Benardrick McKinneyMarch 14, 2021
Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press
The Houston Texans and Miami Dolphins are swapping linebackers, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Houston sent linebacker Benardrick McKinney to Miami in exchange for Shaq Lawson on Sunday, said Schefter, who added that the transaction also includes late-round draft picks, though "the focus" is the linebackers.
