    Report: Shaq Lawson Traded to Texans from Dolphins for Benardrick McKinney

    Jenna CiccotelliAnalyst IIMarch 14, 2021
    Miami Dolphins outside linebacker Shaq Lawson (90) waits for a play during the first half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
    Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press

    The Houston Texans and Miami Dolphins are swapping linebackers, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

    Houston sent linebacker Benardrick McKinney to Miami in exchange for Shaq Lawson on Sunday, said Schefter, who added that the transaction also includes late-round draft picks, though "the focus" is the linebackers.

                     

       

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

