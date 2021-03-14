Report: Shaq Lawson Traded to Texans from Dolphins for Benardrick McKinney

Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press

The Houston Texans and Miami Dolphins are swapping linebackers, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Houston sent linebacker Benardrick McKinney to Miami in exchange for Shaq Lawson on Sunday, said Schefter, who added that the transaction also includes late-round draft picks, though "the focus" is the linebackers.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

