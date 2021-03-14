March Madness 2021: Predicting Favorites, Sleepers and Latest Bubble Teams

1 of 3

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

Gonzaga

Gonzaga has come close to winning the Big Dance in recent years. It made the championship game in 2017 and advanced to the Elite Eight in 2019.

The Bulldogs may have their best chance to win this season because they have three National Player of the Year finalists in Jalen Suggs, Corey Kispert and Drew Timme.

The 24-0 West Coast Conference champion has four players who average more than 11 points per game, and all of them chipped in to beat some of the best teams in the country during nonconference play.

Mark Few's team beat the Kansas Jayhawks, West Virginia Mountaineers, Virginia Cavaliers and Iowa Hawkeyes before going perfect in WCC play.

Gonzaga's top-tier talent and performances against the best teams should make it the favorite to win it all over presumed fellow No. 1 seeds Baylor, Michigan and Illinois.

That status was reinforced in recent weeks, as the three other projected No. 1 seeds experienced slip-ups in Big 10 and Big 12 play.

Illinois

While Baylor and Michigan are solid picks to cut down the nets, Illinois is in better form than both teams.

Illinois reeled off six straight wins to claim the No. 2 seed in the Big Ten tournament and land a spot in Sunday's title game against the Ohio State Buckeyes.

During that run, the Fighting Illini beat four of the five other Top 25 teams in the Big Ten, and it owns a victory over each of the ranked programs in its conference.

Brad Underwood's team has the star power to match Gonzaga's trio in Ayo Dosunmu and Kofi Cockburn, who both average more than 17 points per game. Cockburn has the physical strength and wide body to battle with any paint players he comes across, and Dosunmu is one of the best playmakers in the country.

If Illinois continues its winning run in Indianapolis, it could be on a collision course with Gonzaga instead of Baylor and Michigan, who have suffered multiple losses recently.