    Belal Muhammad Says Eye Suffered No Permanent Damage After UFC Injury

    Paul KasabianSenior ContributorMarch 14, 2021

    A general overall view of the empty Octagon is seen before a heavyweight mixed martial arts bout at UFC Fight Night, Sunday, December 8, 2019, in Washington, D.C. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)
    Gregory Payan/Associated Press

    UFC welterweight fighter Belal Muhammad suffered an injury following Leon Edwards' accidental eye poke during their main event matchup at UFC Fight Night 187 on Saturday. 

    After the match, Muhammad tweeted an update on his status while also appearing open to run it back with Edwards: 

    Edwards fared better in the first round, landing 19 significant strikes to Muhammad's eight, per UFC Stats.

    The second round only lasted 18 seconds after Edwards delivered the accidental eye poke. He spoke with the UFC commentary team afterward regarding his remorse for the mistake:

    Both men emerged from the bout with matching 18-3-1 records. Edwards is the No. 3 welterweight contender, per UFC's rankings, while Muhammad is No. 13.

