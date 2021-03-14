Belal Muhammad Says Eye Suffered No Permanent Damage After UFC Injury

Belal Muhammad Says Eye Suffered No Permanent Damage After UFC InjuryMarch 14, 2021
UFC welterweight fighter Belal Muhammad suffered an injury following Leon Edwards' accidental eye poke during their main event matchup at UFC Fight Night 187 on Saturday.
After the match, Muhammad tweeted an update on his status while also appearing open to run it back with Edwards:
Belal Muhammad @bullyb170
My heart is shattered my first main event ended like that but Gods the best of planners im sorry to the fans and the @ufc you deserved a full fight.. Alhamdillah the vision is coming back and no permanent damage to the eye I’ll be back and want to run it back @Leon_edwardsmma https://t.co/5xsvhmZ5Uh
Edwards fared better in the first round, landing 19 significant strikes to Muhammad's eight, per UFC Stats.
The second round only lasted 18 seconds after Edwards delivered the accidental eye poke. He spoke with the UFC commentary team afterward regarding his remorse for the mistake:
Both men emerged from the bout with matching 18-3-1 records. Edwards is the No. 3 welterweight contender, per UFC's rankings, while Muhammad is No. 13.
