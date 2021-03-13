Report: Sean Miller, Arizona Not Planning to Part Ways Before 2021-22 Season

Andy Nelson/Associated Press

Sean Miller's status as Arizona's men's basketball coach is clearly on shaky ground, but it appears he'll return next season.

Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports reported the two sides are "moving forward with the idea that their marriage will continue through the 21-22 season and possibly beyond."

Miller's contract ends after the 2021-22 season. The Wildcats are ineligible for this year's NCAA tournament because of recruiting violations that happened during Miller's tenure, most notably an assistant's involvement in a pay-for-play scheme.

Miller has managed to keep his job despite the investigation and Arizona's relatively poor play in recent seasons. The program hasn't won an NCAA tournament game since 2017 and has finished no better than fifth place in the Pac-12 since winning the conference in 2018.

"You know, I'm just not there right now," Miller told reporters of his contract status last month. "Right now, for me and our team and everything that we're doing, it's more about ... how are you gonna finish this season, how are you going to be the most ready you can be, what are your goals, what are you talking to your guys about? That's the box that we're in."

The program could be in a difficult spot if Miller's not offered an extension this offseason. Recruits looking beyond next season would understandably be wary about signing with a coach who may not be there when they arrive, and Miller's effectiveness in pitches will wane if he's in a lame-duck season.

If Miller's returning next season, odds are an extension will be in order sometime this offseason.