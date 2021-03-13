    UFC's Leon Edwards: I'll Fight Jorge Masvidal 'In the Octagon or on the Street'

    Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistMarch 13, 2021

    Jorge Masvidal, left, talks to Dwayne
    Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

    Leon Edwards will fight Jorge Masvidal the next time he sees him—whether it's sanctioned by UFC or not.

    Edwards spoke to TMZ Sports ahead of his fight Saturday against Belal Muhammad, saying Masvidal hasn't left his radar since their brawl in March 2019.

    "You best get your ass in the Octagon cuz it's either on the street or in the Octagon, but you're gonna get it," Edwards said. "Wherever you want it—you choose—in the Octagon or on the street. I'm good to go either way."

    Masvidal and Edwards got into an altercation following UFC Fight Night 147, with Masvidal getting the better of the altercation. Edwards said Masvidal's punches were cheap shots and has been calling him out in the nearly two years since.

    Masvidal has yet to accept Edwards' repeated challenges and last fought in a loss to Kamaru Usman at UFC 251 in July. Edwards will fight for the first time since July 2019 on Saturday.

