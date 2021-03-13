WWE Continues to Ruin Bianca Belair-Sasha Banks Build, More SmackDown Fallout

1 of 3

The build to Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair should not be difficult, yet WWE Creative has managed to overthink it to the point that it is becoming one of the company's worst storylines.

Friday, the back-and-forth between Belair and Banks was less about their skills or their historic encounter at WrestleMania and more about the ongoing saga between The Boss and sommelier-turned-overused pain in the ass Reginald.

The character, no doubt a favorite of the writing team, continues to be at the forefront of a feud over the SmackDown Women's Championship that should be focused on the competitors themselves. Instead, it is centered around the effect Vince McMahon's new favorite disasterpiece has on Banks.

Belair took exception to Banks, not because of overconfidence or because they have a heated rivalry heading into their WrestleMania clash, but because she is paying too much attention to Reginald and it cost The EST a win Friday night.

WWE's inability to book the easiest storyline it will encounter on this Road to WrestleMania is astonishing, especially since it writes itself. Two hyper-confident competitors feuding over the top prize in their field. It doesn't need gimmicks or bells and whistles.

Yet here we are, distracted by the constant presence of an overexposed wine expert.

It does a disservice to the performers and, more importantly, the fans who were genuinely excited for a women's title match for the first time since Banks struck gold at Hell in a Cell in October.