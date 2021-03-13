Big Ten Tournament 2021: Semifinals Schedule, Live Stream, Bracket Predictions

2 of 3

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

Michigan and Ohio State each had tough finishes to the regular season, but both have bounced back and have made it to the semifinals of the Big Ten tournament.

As the No. 1 seed, the Wolverines didn't have to play in the conference tourney until the quarterfinals on Friday. But the four days off between games may have proved beneficial, as they pulled away for a 79-66 win over Maryland to advance to the semis. Michigan ended the regular season with two losses in three games.

The Buckeyes had lost four straight games entering the Big Ten tournament, which led to them being the No. 5 seed, meaning they didn't get a double-bye into the quarterfinals. In the second round on Thursday, they beat Minnesota 79-75. Then, Ohio State pulled out an 87-78 overtime win over No. 4 seed Purdue in the quarterfinals on Friday.

Michigan and Ohio State only met once during the regular season. The Wolverines won that matchup 92-87 on the Buckeyes' home court on Feb. 21. And that was the beginning of Ohio State's four-game losing skid.

Like that previous contest, Michigan and Ohio State could put up a lot of points on Saturday. These are two of the top offensive teams in the Big Ten (the Buckeyes rank third in points per game, the Wolverines fourth), and they both shot better than 50 percent when going head-to-head.

And like last time, Michigan is going to be just a bit better. Don't be surprised if it's because of the senior leadership of guard Mike Smith.

In Friday's quarterfinal win over Maryland, Smith set season highs with 18 points and 15 assists. It was an impressive performance as he stepped up and made big plays after Wolverines coach Juwan Howard had been ejected midway through the second half after getting into a shouting match with Terrapins coach Mark Turgeon.

Smith is playing at a high level, and Michigan is fired up. It will carry this momentum past Ohio State and into the Big Ten tournament championship game.

Prediction: Michigan 88, Ohio State 82