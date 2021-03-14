1 Trade Every NBA Contender Should Consider at the Deadline

0 of 8

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Coming up with trades for NBA championship contenders is usually juuust the right amount of difficult. This year, it's just difficult.

Title hopefuls typically aren't financially flexible, don't have the most attractive prospects or contracts and might've dealt away some future first-round picks. But their roadblocks are seldom insurmountable. They're more like invitations for creativity.

Failing that, the trade market almost always includes enough sellers to guarantee some modicum of possibility—and variety. Buyers may not be wielding the flashiest assets, but they have avenues to get a deal done and plenty of smaller-splash options from which to choose.

That's not the scenario this season. The rumor mill is either quiet or churning out repetition, in no small part, if not entirely, because the list of prospective sellers is uncommonly short.

Between relative cricket noises and contenders like the Brooklyn Nets, Los Angeles Clippers, Los Angeles Lakers and Milwaukee Bucks all having mortgaged their future-first-round-pick stash to kingdom come, this isn't the year to expect—or, in our case, imagineer—trade-deadline fireworks.

This is not to say deals won't get done. They will. Maybe the market even turns before the clock strikes 3 p.m. EST on March 25. This preamble is more so a warning that the hypothetical deals cooked up here recycle the same names and sellers because, well, contenders will largely be competing for the same names from the same sellers.

In other words: Get ready to see a lot of the Houston Rockets.

As for our list of contenders, a super non-scientific formula was used to select them: Any team that feels like they're a blockbuster trade away from making it to the Finals at this writing has been excluded. The toughest cuts included the Boston Celtics, Dallas Mavericks and Miami Heat.

What's left is a pool of eight teams yours truly considers most likely to reach the Finals. Feel free to quibble over the logic. Just make sure you save some rage for the trade ideas themselves.