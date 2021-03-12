Juwan Howard on Ejection: 'When Guys Charge You, It's Time to Defend Yourself'

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

Michigan head basketball coach Juwan Howard explained what led to his ejection in the second half of his team's 79-66 win over Maryland in the Big Ten tournament quarterfinal Friday.

Speaking to reporters after the game, Howard explained that he was set off by a comment from Maryland head coach Mark Turgeon:

"(Mark) Turgeon saw that I was out of the box, he tells the referee to look at my feet, I’m out of the box, I’m like, come on man, this is what we’re doing today? You’re worried about my feet being out of the box? So he said to me, 'Juwan, I’m not gonna let you talk to me. You don’t talk to me ever again.' And he charged at me.

"I don’t know how you guys were raised but how I was raised by my grandmother and also by Chicago. I was raised by Chicago, I grew up on the South Side, when guys charge you, it’s time to defend yourself."

Howard received a double-technical during a timeout midway through the second half as he and Turgeon exchanged words on the court:

Howard was held back by Michigan staff members Jay Smith and Chris Hunter, though he was able to get close to the half-court line amid his frustration.

Turgeon told reporters afterward that he said "don't talk to me" to Howard prior to the incident.

Phil Martelli, who is in his second season as a Wolverines assistant, took Howard's spot as head coach for the remainder of the game.

Michigan, the top overall seed in the tournament, will play No. 9 Ohio State in the first semifinal Saturday. The Wolverines are looking for their third Big Ten tournament title in the past five years.