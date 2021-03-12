    Big East Tournament 2021: Semifinals Scores, Championship Bracket and Schedule

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistMarch 13, 2021

    Georgetown's Jamorko Pickett, right, defends against Seton Hall's Sandro Mamukelashvili during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the semifinals in the Big East men's tournament Friday, March 12, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
    Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

    Top-seeded Villanova is no longer around, but fans could not have asked for much more out of the 2021 Big East tournament's semifinals going into Friday's action.

    There were two basketball powerhouses in Georgetown and Connecticut, as well as the No. 17 team in the country in Creighton. Throw in a dangerous Seton Hall squad that survived an overtime test against St. John's on Thursday, and the table was set for a thrilling double-header.

    Here is a look at the results from Friday's semifinals action.

    Bracket Challenge Game – Join the Bleacher Report Group

    Start Your 2021 Bracket 

    Watch Selection Show Live 

                

    Semifinals Results/Schedule (Friday, March 12)

    No. 8 Georgetown def. No. 5 Seton Hall, 66-58

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    No. 2 Creighton vs. No. 3 Connecticut; 9 p.m. ET

    Full bracket and schedule available at NCAA.com.

                

    Final Schedule (Saturday, March 13)

    Georgetown vs. No. 2 Creighton/No. 3 Connecticut; 6:30 p.m. ET on Fox

             

    Georgetown 66, Seton Hall 58

    Georgetown is one win away from reaching the NCAA men's tournament for the first time in head coach Patrick Ewing's tenure.

    The Hoyas, who already eliminated top-seeded Villanova and Marquette, clinched a spot in the championship game with a 66-58 victory over Seton Hall in the first game of Friday's double-header.

    It appeared as if Georgetown was going to cruise to victory when it jumped out to a double-digit lead in the first half, but Seton Hall trimmed the lead to two by intermission with Jared Rhoden leading the way. Rhoden helped the Pirates keep up with Jamorko Pickett, who hit multiple threes in the early going and spearheaded the Hoyas' offensive effort.

    That set the stage for a back-and-forth second half even though Sandro Mamukelashvili was struggling with his shot as Seton Hall's typical go-to option. Fortunately for the Pirates, Rhoden continued to put pressure on Georgetown's interior defense until Mamukelashvili tied the game with less than three minutes remaining by finishing through contact. 

    However, Chudier Bile answered with an and-1 to put Georgetown ahead for good. The Hoyas dialed up the defensive intensity in the final two minutes to protect that narrow lead, and Dante Harris put the victory away with three straight free throws when he was fouled beyond the arc.

    Pickett finished with 19 points and six rebounds for Georgetown, while Rhoden poured in 22 points for Seton Hall.

    Related

      B/R Live Bracket Tracker ✍️

      We're giving you immediate bracket updates as soon as they happen right here 📲

      B/R Live Bracket Tracker ✍️
      College Basketball logo
      College Basketball

      B/R Live Bracket Tracker ✍️

      Kerry Miller
      via Bleacher Report

      Maryland Reports Howard Threat

      Juwan Howard allegedly said, 'I'll f--king kill you' to Mark Turgeon before being ejected (247Sports)

      Maryland Reports Howard Threat
      College Basketball logo
      College Basketball

      Maryland Reports Howard Threat

      Scott Polacek
      via Bleacher Report

      March NBA Draft Risers 📈

      Six prospects @Jonwass predicts will keep climbing draft boards during NCAA's conference and national tournaments📲

      March NBA Draft Risers 📈
      College Basketball logo
      College Basketball

      March NBA Draft Risers 📈

      Jonathan Wasserman
      via Bleacher Report

      KU, UVA Included in Bracket

      NCAA tournament selection committee includes Kansas and Virginia 'without hesitation' in tournament bracket (Rothstein)

      KU, UVA Included in Bracket
      College Basketball logo
      College Basketball

      KU, UVA Included in Bracket

      Paul Kasabian
      via Bleacher Report