Big East Tournament 2021: Semifinals Scores, Championship Bracket and Schedule

Top-seeded Villanova is no longer around, but fans could not have asked for much more out of the 2021 Big East tournament's semifinals going into Friday's action.

There were two basketball powerhouses in Georgetown and Connecticut, as well as the No. 17 team in the country in Creighton. Throw in a dangerous Seton Hall squad that survived an overtime test against St. John's on Thursday, and the table was set for a thrilling double-header.

Here is a look at the results from Friday's semifinals action.

Semifinals Results/Schedule (Friday, March 12)

No. 8 Georgetown def. No. 5 Seton Hall, 66-58

No. 2 Creighton vs. No. 3 Connecticut; 9 p.m. ET

Final Schedule (Saturday, March 13)

Georgetown vs. No. 2 Creighton/No. 3 Connecticut; 6:30 p.m. ET on Fox

Georgetown 66, Seton Hall 58

Georgetown is one win away from reaching the NCAA men's tournament for the first time in head coach Patrick Ewing's tenure.

The Hoyas, who already eliminated top-seeded Villanova and Marquette, clinched a spot in the championship game with a 66-58 victory over Seton Hall in the first game of Friday's double-header.

It appeared as if Georgetown was going to cruise to victory when it jumped out to a double-digit lead in the first half, but Seton Hall trimmed the lead to two by intermission with Jared Rhoden leading the way. Rhoden helped the Pirates keep up with Jamorko Pickett, who hit multiple threes in the early going and spearheaded the Hoyas' offensive effort.

That set the stage for a back-and-forth second half even though Sandro Mamukelashvili was struggling with his shot as Seton Hall's typical go-to option. Fortunately for the Pirates, Rhoden continued to put pressure on Georgetown's interior defense until Mamukelashvili tied the game with less than three minutes remaining by finishing through contact.

However, Chudier Bile answered with an and-1 to put Georgetown ahead for good. The Hoyas dialed up the defensive intensity in the final two minutes to protect that narrow lead, and Dante Harris put the victory away with three straight free throws when he was fouled beyond the arc.

Pickett finished with 19 points and six rebounds for Georgetown, while Rhoden poured in 22 points for Seton Hall.