    Syracuse Announces It's Cleared COVID-19 Protocols Ahead of 2021 NCAA Tournament

    The Syracuse Orange men's basketball team will be able to take part in the NCAA tournament if it is included in the 68-team field. 

    Syracuse announced Friday it has cleared COVID-19 protocols and will be eligible to travel to Indianapolis for the tournament:

    There were concerns about a potential COVID-19 issue on the Orange stemming from their Thursday game against Virginia in the ACC tournament. 

    The ACC announced Friday that Virginia withdrew from the tournament due to a positive COVID-19 test within the program. 

    The Cavaliers beat Syracuse 72-69 on Reece Beekman's three-pointer at the buzzer in an ACC tournament quarterfinal game.

    Orange athletic director John Wildhack said in a statement Friday (via Donna Ditota of Syracuse.com) that all Tier 1 individuals within the program have tested negative for COVID-19 and "no member of the program will be required to enter quarantine.”

    ESPN's Joe Lundari has Syracuse among his last four teams in the field as of Friday. The Orange finished the regular season with a 16-9 overall record (9-7 in the ACC). They have made the NCAA tournament in each of the past two years it has been played, including a run to the Elite Eight in 2018. 

