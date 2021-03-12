    Jordan Love Set to Be Aaron Rodgers' Backup QB After Packers Let Tim Boyle Go

    Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistMarch 12, 2021

    Green Bay Packers' Jordan Love practices before an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov 1. 2020, between the Minnesota Vikings and Green Bay Packers in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)
    Jeffrey Phelps/Associated Press

    Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love is set to move up to second on the depth chart behind Aaron Rodgers with the team set to move on from backup Tim Boyle, per Mike Garafolo of NFL Network:

    Boyle was a restricted free agent, and the Packers will not tender an offer to the 26-year-old.

    It could provide more opportunities for Love, who was the No. 26 overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft but did not see a single snap during his first season in the league.

    Love is considered the team's future at the position, but Rodgers remains QB1 after winning his third league MVP award last season.

    Despite some speculation the Packers could trade the 37-year-old, general manager Brian Gutekunst shut down the trade rumors by saying last month he would "absolutely not" be dealt.

    The latest move still puts Love one step closer to the starting spot after remaining inactive throughout the 2020 season.

    Boyle appeared in eight games as a backup for Green Bay last season, although he was mostly used for kneel-downs at the end of blowouts. He played 22 snaps in 2020 after appearing in 21 offensive snaps the previous season.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    The former undrafted free agent out of Eastern Kentucky was a fan favorite and also had support within the locker room.

    "Aaron Rodgers likes Boyle a lot," Garafolo added.

    It puts more pressure on Love to live up to expectations, especially if anything happens to Rodgers.

    Related

      Packers Will Not Tender RFA Tim Boyle

      Packers Will Not Tender RFA Tim Boyle
      Green Bay Packers logo
      Green Bay Packers

      Packers Will Not Tender RFA Tim Boyle

      Jon Meerdink
      via Acme Packing Company

      Green Bay Free Agency Predictions

      Packers will sign some cap casualties but sit out silly season

      Green Bay Free Agency Predictions
      Green Bay Packers logo
      Green Bay Packers

      Green Bay Free Agency Predictions

      rcon14
      via Acme Packing Company

      What About Robert Tonyan?

      What About Robert Tonyan?
      Green Bay Packers logo
      Green Bay Packers

      What About Robert Tonyan?

      Zone Coverage
      via Zone Coverage

      Mahomes Gives KC Cap Relief

      Chiefs expected to save $17M against the cap by reworking $21.7M bonus on QB's contract (Schefter)

      Mahomes Gives KC Cap Relief
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Mahomes Gives KC Cap Relief

      Tim Daniels
      via Bleacher Report