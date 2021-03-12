Dak Prescott's Agent: Cowboys Are Off Russell Wilson's Trade List After Contract

John Froschauer/Associated Press

Dak Prescott's agent, Todd France, doesn't see Russell Wilson going to the Dallas Cowboys now that his client signed a long-term extension with the only NFL team he has ever played for.

"There's so many things wrong with it, I guess, on different levels," France told Adam Schein of SiriusXM about agents naming specific teams. "But I guess Dallas is now crossed off that list."

That was in reference to Wilson's agent, Mark Rodgers, telling ESPN's Adam Schefter in late February that the Seattle Seahawks quarterback would only accept a trade to the Cowboys, New Orleans Saints, Las Vegas Raiders and Chicago Bears.

Prescott isn't going anywhere soon, as he signed a four-year, $160 million extension with a record $126 million in guaranteed money.

While Wilson is undoubtedly one of the best quarterbacks in the league, Prescott is Dallas' signal-caller after signing that contract. He already has two Pro Bowl appearances in five seasons in the NFL and threw for more than 3,300 yards in each of his first four years.

There were some serious concerns about his long-term health when he suffered a season-ending ankle injury against the New York Giants in October. However, Dallas clearly thought he was healthy enough to ink him to the massive deal, especially since he is just 27 years old and in the middle of his prime.

Mike Fisher of 105.3 The Fan also reported Prescott could be "100 percent by April."

As for Wilson, whether he remains in Seattle is the biggest storyline of the entire offseason alongside questions about Deshaun Watson's future. He is the type of quarterback who can single-handedly alter the fate of a franchise, especially for a team on his list like the Bears that has struggled to find answers at the position for years.

To hear Prescott's agent tell it, he won't be altering the fate of the Cowboys anytime soon.