    NFL Says 1 Million COVID-19 Vaccines Have Been Administered at Team Facilities

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistMarch 12, 2021

    The New England Patriots play the Buffalo Bills in an empty Gillette Stadium during the coronavirus pandemic in an NFL football game, Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
    Charles Krupa/Associated Press

    NFL stadiums across the country have been used to administer 1 million COVID-19 vaccinations, the league announced Friday: 

    NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell wrote a letter to President Joe Biden on Feb. 5 offering the league's 30 stadiums as vaccination sites:

    "The NFL and our 32 member clubs are committed to doing our part to ensure that vaccines are as widely accessible in our communities as possible. To that end, each NFL team will make its stadium available for mass vaccinations of the general public in coordination with local, state, and federal health officials. This is currently being done at seven NFL stadiums today. We can expand our efforts to stadiums across the nation more effectively because many of our clubs have offered their facilities previously as COVID testing centers as well as election sites over the past several months." 

    To date, 15 stadiums have been used to administer COVID-19 vaccines. Grant Gordon of NFL.com noted that two additional stadiumsLambeau Field (Green Bay Packers) and Nissan Stadium (Tennessee Titans)—are set to open as vaccination sites by the end of next week.

    The White House announced March 5 that Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta was upgraded to a high-volume site because of the growing number of coronavirus cases in the area. The move gives it increased capacity to administer "6,000 shots per day each."

    Per NPR, roughly 10 percent of the United States population has been fully vaccinated.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Brady, Bucs Agree to Extension

      Super Bowl champs lock up TB12 through 2022 with a one-year extension (Rapoport)

      Brady, Bucs Agree to Extension
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Brady, Bucs Agree to Extension

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report

      Brady Deal Looks Team-Friendly

      Tom Brady’s new contract saves the Bucs $19M against the cap as they try to re-sign some big names (Schefter)

      Brady Deal Looks Team-Friendly
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Brady Deal Looks Team-Friendly

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report

      Mahomes Gives KC Cap Relief

      Chiefs expected to save $17M against the cap by reworking $21.7M bonus on QB's contract (Schefter)

      Mahomes Gives KC Cap Relief
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Mahomes Gives KC Cap Relief

      Tim Daniels
      via Bleacher Report

      8 Bold Predictions for NFL Free Agency

      The offseason is going to be WILD this year 🍿

      8 Bold Predictions for NFL Free Agency
      NFL logo
      NFL

      8 Bold Predictions for NFL Free Agency

      Brad Gagnon
      via Bleacher Report