NFL Says 1 Million COVID-19 Vaccines Have Been Administered at Team Facilities

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

NFL stadiums across the country have been used to administer 1 million COVID-19 vaccinations, the league announced Friday:

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell wrote a letter to President Joe Biden on Feb. 5 offering the league's 30 stadiums as vaccination sites:

"The NFL and our 32 member clubs are committed to doing our part to ensure that vaccines are as widely accessible in our communities as possible. To that end, each NFL team will make its stadium available for mass vaccinations of the general public in coordination with local, state, and federal health officials. This is currently being done at seven NFL stadiums today. We can expand our efforts to stadiums across the nation more effectively because many of our clubs have offered their facilities previously as COVID testing centers as well as election sites over the past several months."

To date, 15 stadiums have been used to administer COVID-19 vaccines. Grant Gordon of NFL.com noted that two additional stadiums—Lambeau Field (Green Bay Packers) and Nissan Stadium (Tennessee Titans)—are set to open as vaccination sites by the end of next week.

The White House announced March 5 that Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta was upgraded to a high-volume site because of the growing number of coronavirus cases in the area. The move gives it increased capacity to administer "6,000 shots per day each."

Per NPR, roughly 10 percent of the United States population has been fully vaccinated.