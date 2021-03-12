SEC Tournament 2021: Quarterfinal Scores, Updated Bracket, Semifinal Schedule

Vasha Hunt/Associated Press

The 2021 SEC men's basketball tournament kicked off its quarterfinals Friday with several teams looking to begin a new era in the conference.

Kentucky has dominated this event in the past with 31 titles, including four of the last five, but the Wildcats were eliminated in the second round. Reigning champion Auburn is also unavailable because of a self-imposed postseason ban.

It means no matter which of the eight remaining teams wins it all, it will be the team's first title since at least 2014. For some, it's been decades since the last title.

Here is the latest from Day 3 of the SEC tournament from Nashville, Tennessee.

Quarterfinal Results/Schedule (Friday, March 12)

No. 1 Alabama def. No. 9 Mississippi State 85-48

Video Play Button Videos you might like

No. 4 Tennessee def. No. 5 Florida 78-66

No. 2 Arkansas vs. No. 7 Missouri; 7 p.m. ET, SEC Network

No. 3 LSU vs. No. 6 Ole Miss; 9:30 p.m. ET, SEC Network

Full bracket and schedule available at NCAA.com

Semifinal Schedule (Saturday, March 13)

No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 4 Tennessee; 1 p.m. ET, ESPN

No. 2 Arkansas/No. 7 Missouri vs. No. 3 LSU/No. 6 Ole Miss; 3:30 p.m. ET, ESPN

Alabama 85, Mississippi State 48

After dominating the SEC in the regular season, Alabama doesn't appear ready to slow down in the postseason.

The Crimson Tide showcased their depth on the way to an 85-48 win over Mississippi State, the fourth-largest margin of victory in this event's history at 37 points, per Mike Rodak of AL.com. Alabama almost outscored their opponent with their bench alone, which tallied 47 points in the win, as 11 total players got onto the scoresheet.

Even with an early start time, Alabama came out on fire with high-energy play:

It helped the No. 1 seed jump out to a 47-19 halftime lead and the result was never in doubt in the second half.

"I think we answered the questions about whether our guys could come out ready to play for an 11 o'clock tip," head coach Nate Oats told reporters after the game.

Mississippi State was held to just 29 percent shooting from the field and finished 1-of-19 from three-point range while failing to get much of anything going on the offensive end.

Other than guard Josh Primo suffering an apparent knee injury, it was almost a perfect outing for the Crimson Tide.

Tennessee 78, Florida 66

Keon Johnson had 13 points, nine rebounds and six assists to lead Tennessee to a 78-66 win over Florida in the second quarterfinal.

Defense was key for the Volunteers, led by Yves Pons and his nine blocks:

Florida finished with just a 34.5 shooting percentage from the floor and turned it over 16 times.

The matchup also got ugly at times, with Florida's Omar Payne getting ejected for a flagrant elbow on John Fulkerson, who was later ruled out of the game following the hit. Later in the second half, Florida head coach Mike White was assessed a technical foul for arguing with the official.

Tennessee was hardly affected as the team pulled away late in the second half for what became a 12-point victory.

Tre Mann scored a career-high 30 for Florida but didn't get enough support to keep his team alive.