Kansas out of Big 12 Tournament After Player Tests Positive for COVID-19

Kansas has been removed from the Big 12 men's basketball tournament after a player tested positive for COVID-19, according to Matt Norlander of CBS Sports.

Bill Self released a statement on the latest news:

The Jayhawks were scheduled to face Texas in the tournament semifinals Friday, but the game has been canceled.

Per Norlander, the player who tested positive competed in Thursday's quarterfinals win over Oklahoma.

Kansas was already without David McCormack and Tristan Enaruna for the Big 12 tournament because of COVID-19 protocols.

The team expected both players to be available to return for the NCAA tournament, per Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports. Jeff Goodman of Stadium reported Kansas still has "optimism" it can compete in March Madness.

The 20-8 Jayhawks are projected as a No. 3 seed in the NCAA tournament by Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller.

Kansas becomes the third major conference team to drop out of its tournament this week because of COVID-19 protocols after Virginia and Duke both withdrew from the ACC tournament.

Texas will advance to the finals of the Big 12 tournament to face either Baylor or Oklahoma State.