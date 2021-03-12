    Kansas out of Big 12 Tournament After Player Tests Positive for COVID-19

    Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistMarch 12, 2021
    Alerted 25m ago in the B/R App

    A spaced out limited crowd, to prevent the spread of COVID-19, watches during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game between Baylor and Kansas State in the second round of the Big 12 Conference tournament in Kansas City, Mo., Thursday, March 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
    Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

    Kansas has been removed from the Big 12 men's basketball tournament after a player tested positive for COVID-19, according to Matt Norlander of CBS Sports.

    Bill Self released a statement on the latest news:

    The Jayhawks were scheduled to face Texas in the tournament semifinals Friday, but the game has been canceled.

    Per Norlander, the player who tested positive competed in Thursday's quarterfinals win over Oklahoma.

    Kansas was already without David McCormack and Tristan Enaruna for the Big 12 tournament because of COVID-19 protocols.

    The team expected both players to be available to return for the NCAA tournament, per Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports. Jeff Goodman of Stadium reported Kansas still has "optimism" it can compete in March Madness.

    The 20-8 Jayhawks are projected as a No. 3 seed in the NCAA tournament by Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller.

    Kansas becomes the third major conference team to drop out of its tournament this week because of COVID-19 protocols after Virginia and Duke both withdrew from the ACC tournament.

    Texas will advance to the finals of the Big 12 tournament to face either Baylor or Oklahoma State.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Positive COVID-19 test forces Jayhawks to withdraw from Big 12 tournament

      Positive COVID-19 test forces Jayhawks to withdraw from Big 12 tournament
      Kansas Jayhawks Basketball logo
      Kansas Jayhawks Basketball

      Positive COVID-19 test forces Jayhawks to withdraw from Big 12 tournament

      KUsports.com
      via KUsports.com

      SportsBeat KC: A cleansing week at KU, and K-State’s upbeat basketball vibes

      SportsBeat KC: A cleansing week at KU, and K-State’s upbeat basketball vibes
      Kansas Jayhawks Basketball logo
      Kansas Jayhawks Basketball

      SportsBeat KC: A cleansing week at KU, and K-State’s upbeat basketball vibes

      The Kansas City Star
      via The Kansas City Star

      Why Gonzaga's Historic Run Is Different

      @kenyondavid explains why this Bulldogs squad is unlike any other unbeaten we've seen 📲

      Why Gonzaga's Historic Run Is Different
      College Basketball logo
      College Basketball

      Why Gonzaga's Historic Run Is Different

      David Kenyon
      via Bleacher Report

      Hottest Teams Heading into Selection Sunday 🔥

      10 programs surging coming into the NCAA Tournament📲

      Hottest Teams Heading into Selection Sunday 🔥
      College Basketball logo
      College Basketball

      Hottest Teams Heading into Selection Sunday 🔥

      Joel Reuter
      via Bleacher Report